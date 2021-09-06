Naruto skin in Fortnite: Which skins, emotes and weapons can you expect with it?

The Fortnite community has been eagerly waiting for the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration to happen ever since Epic Games' plans with the character were revealed last year.

Now that the arrival of the most iconic Leaf Shinobi has been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, fans are wondering what else to expect from this collaboration.

As of now, all that the community knows is that Naruto will be a Battle Pass skin in Fortnite next season. The collaboration will also include an exploding kunai knife as a special weapon.

However, is there anything else that Epic Games can throw in with the Naruto x Fortnite Battle Pass collab?

Skins, emotes and weapons that players can expect to see in the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration

Naruto skin variations

It is still unclear what the base design of the Fortnite Naruto skin will be, although it will most likely be the Shippuden version of the character.

There is a possibility of the Naruto skin having selected styles. It will be great to play as the Six Paths' Sage Mode or the other forms of Naruto in Fortnite.

An added special character skin

With a collab as huge and exciting as this one, it does not seem like the 7th Hokage will be visiting Fortnite alone. It is quite possible that the Naruto collaboration may add a bundle of special character skins.

If that is indeed the case, players can probably expect an Uchiha Sasuke skin in the bundle.

Special weapons

If Fortnite adds naruto as an NPC in Fortnite as well, it is possible that players can get a special weapon from him as well. Based on the weapons from the show that are associated with Naruto, there is not much to expect since he mostly uses Jutsu (which is kind of impractical to recreate in Fortnite).

However, leaks have already suggested that the Naruto x Fortnite collab will include a special exploding kunai. But apart from that, there probably won't be any more special weapons.

Emotes

Fortnite already has an the iconic 'Naruto Run' inspired by the Naruto and Boruto franchise: The Full Tilt emote.

An official collaboration provides many options for Epic Games to add more Naruto-inspired emotes. For instance, Fortnite can add an emote based on jutsu hand seals/signs, or maybe a Rasengan emote. The possibilities are endless!

