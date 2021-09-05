What we know about Naruto skin inbound in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Leaks and more

The Fortnite community has been looking forward to the arrival of Naruto in Fortnite since the plans of Epic Games became public last year.

These documents had also mentioned Ariana Grande, and since it has already come to fruition, it was only a matter of time before the 7th Hokage made it to Fortnite. Epic Games has already confirmed the arrival of Naruto Uzumaki, and the excitement about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has peaked.

Through various collaborations and crossovers, Epic always manages to keep Fortnite relevant in the minds of the community and hold on to its popularity. The current season alone saw major collaborations that brought several interesting new skins and assorted in-games.

The upcoming Naruto collaboration (Epic Games has already acquired the rights to the character) will provide a huge push to the popularity of Fortnite. Naruto is one of the most iconic animated characters ever made.

Naruto is finally coming to Fortnite, dattebayo!

From what is known so far, the Naruto Uzumaki skin will be available as a Battle Pass skin, meaning players will be able to don this skin from the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

If this crossover turns out to be true, it would be one of the most exciting ones in Fortnite so far. Epic Games has confirmed that the current season will end on September 12th, thus commencing the following season after downtime. Players can play on the Fortnite map as Konoha's most unpredictable ninja starting September 13th.

The upcoming update that will kick Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 off is reportedly massive. Players should expect longer server downtime.

Naruto's arrival raises one big question: Does this open Fortnite to the possibility of further anime collaborations as well?

