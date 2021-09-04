Fortnite Season 7 'Operation Sky Fire': What to expect during the live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is almost at an end and the community is excited about the release of the next season, which is supposed to bring Naruto and Dragon Ball Z collaborations to the game.

However, before all that can happen, Fortnite island will witness a lot of fireworks as Season 7 draws to an end. "Operation Sky Fire" was leaked many weeks ago and dataminers figured out that Dr. Slone has one last trick up her sleeve.

When will 'Operation Sky Fire' take place in Fortnite Season 7?

The aliens arrived on the island over two months ago and since then, they have troubled everyone. Despite the best efforts of the Imagined Order, the invasion was not controlled. However, the leaked 'Operation Sky Fire' live event will see an end to the Mothership, which has been floating over the Fortnite island since the beginning of Season 7.

Based on the recent leaks, the live event will take place on 12 September 2021, which is also the last day of Season 7.

Operation: Sky Fire finale event take place on September 12 @ 4 PM ET, who’s ready😳 pic.twitter.com/HEOZtJq7KY — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) September 3, 2021

Previously, it was leaked that this event would take place over a matter of days. Some leakers have pointed out that changes have already started to take place across Fortnite Island. Players can spot the countdown timer above Corny Complex.

#Fortnite Map Update: 03/09/21 🗺📍



• Operation: Skyfire is nearly underway! The countdown has appeared above Corny Complex in-game now! pic.twitter.com/grSldqdSeD — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 3, 2021

What to expect from the 'Operation Sky Fire' event in Fortnite Season 7

Dataminers have suggested that Dr. Slone's bomb is going to destroy the Mothership. This will bring down a hellfire rain of debris from the sky, which is most likely why the event is named 'Sky Fire'.

Furthermore, the falling debris will affect the map. There is a lot of evidence from dataminers that suggests a major part of the crash is going to happen at Misty Meadows. Players might therefore see Misty Meadows removed from the map after the crash.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/V8B25hPNu2 — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) August 22, 2021

Leaks also suggest map changes that are coming in Season 8 of Fortnite, which could be due to Operation Sky Fire. Chapter 2 - Season 8 of Fortnite releases on 13 September 2021.

