What time is the Fortnite Ariana Grande event today (August 8th)?: Country-wise timings and everything you need to know

August 8th marks the last day of the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert or the Rift Tour. Many fans might have missed out on the first three events and would want to get their hands on the free rewards as well as the amazing concert experience.

Fortunately, there are two more shows left for the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert today. Even though the shows are for Europe/Middle East and Americas, they will be open to players from all around the world if they wish to join in.

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert regional timings (Image via Epic Games)

The EU/ME will start at 10 am ET, and the Americas show will start at 6 pm ET.

Country-wise timings for the remaining Fortnite Ariana Grande concert shows (August 8)

Europe and the Middle East (August 8, 10 am ET)

The Ariana Grande Fortnite concert for Europe and the Middle East region will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 10.00 am ET (Sunday, August 8 at 2.00 pm GMT). However, if fans from other countries want to attend this show, they can do so at the following timings:

USA/Canada - 9 am CT, 8 am MT and 7 am PT Brazil - 11 am Brazil time India - 7.30 pm IST Singapore/China - 10 pm SGT/CST Japan - 11 pm JST Australia - 12 am AEST, August 9 New Zealand - 2 am NZST, August 9 United Kingdom - 3 pm LST France, Germany, Italy, Spain - 4 pm CEST Russia - 5 pm MSK UAE - 6 pm Dubai Time

We’ve been at the #RiftTour, where you been?



There are only three shows left. See you in the Rift! pic.twitter.com/71vb0hdU60 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

Americas (August 8, 6 pm ET)

The concluding show of the Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert or the Rift Tour was allocated for countries in North and South America on Sunday, August 8 at 6.00 pm ET. However, if hardcore Fortnite fans from around the world want to pull all-nighters and attend this event, they can definitely do so at the following timings:

USA/Canada - 5 pm CT, 4 pm MT, and 3 pm PT Brazil - 7 pm Brazil time India - 3.30 am IST, August 9 Singapore/China - 6 am SGT/CST, August 9 Japan - 7 am JST, August 9 Australia - 8 am AEST, August 9 New Zealand - 10 am NZST, August 9 United Kingdom - 11 pm LST France, Germany, Italy, Spain - 12 am CEST, August 9 Russia - 1 am MSK, August 9 UAE - 2 am Dubai Time, August 9

While fans can attend the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert multiple times, they will only get the Rift Tour rewards once. For those who still haven't attended the concert, this might be the last chance to do so and get those free rewards. So be ready at the aforementioned times and make sure to hop on the game 60 mins before the event is supposed to start.

