How to watch the Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert: Date, event timing, free emotes & rewards and more

Only a few hours remain before Fortnite kicks off its Rift Tour, the much-awaited Ariana Grande concert. Fans have been waiting for the pop star to amaze them in the classic Fortnite-style concert. Their wait has almost come to an end as the concert finally begins on Friday, August 6 at 6.00 pm ET.

Epic Games has already added the Icon Series skin ahead of the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert, and fans can now show their enthusiasm by attending the concert dressed in the Ariana Grande outfit.

The Rift Tour has been divided into five different shows spanning across the weekend to make it easier for fans from all around the world to attend the concert. There are two shows for the Americas, one for Europe and the Middle East, one for Asia and the Oceana region, and finally, one Global show.

Just like every other concert, the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert will also have free rewards for players. The quest rewards are already active, and players can complete the given task by August 8 to get these. Apart from this, everyone who attends the concert also gets a free glider, with more rewards for Fortnite Crew members.

Ariana Grande Fortnite concert timings and rewards

The opening and concluding shows of the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert are designated for the Americas. Therefore, the Rift Tour will start on Friday, August 6 at 6.00 pm ET and end on Sunday, August 8 at 6.00 pm ET.

Apart from this, the Global show will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 2.00 pm ET for all the fans around the world.

The Asia/OCE show will happen on Sunday, August 8 at 12.00 am ET. All the Indian Fortnite fans who want to watch can attend the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert on Sunday, August 8 at 9.30 am IST.

Finally, the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert for Europe and the Middle East region will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 10.00 am ET (Sunday, August 8 at 2.00 pm GMT).

Ariana Grande Fortnite conert rewards

Apart from the already ongoing Rift Tour Challenge rewards, players will get a free Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella glider. This reward will be given out to everyone who attends the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert.

Fortnite Crew Rift Tour rewards (Image via Epic Games)

There are even more exciting rewards for Fortnite Crew members who will also get the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen and a Rift Tour-themed Banner.

