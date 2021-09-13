When will Naruto skin arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Before the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, one of the things that fans were most excited about was the Naruto collaboration. Many rumors and leaks suggested that the popular anime character will make his way to the battle royale game.

Unfortunately, there is no news about Naruto even after the release of Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8. Neither the battle pass nor the item shop has the Naruto skin in Fortnite, which has undoubtedly disappointed fans. However, many players think there is still hope for the popular anime character's arrival.

It would be hard to dismiss the possibility of a Naruto skin in Fortnite if the hint came directly from Donald Mustard, the CCO of Epic Games.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

All we know about the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Naruto skin is coming to the battle royale game. For those wondering when Naruto skin will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the answer is, it will arrive in the middle of the season.

Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the most teased collaboration ever since the Apple vs Epic Games trial. Internet sleuths first found evidence of the anime crossover after files leaked from the anti-trust lawsuit between the two companies.

Data miners have tried to dig for as many clues as possible following the first leak, right until Donald Mustard himself told a fan/Twitch streamer that the Naruto skin will indeed 100% arrive in Fortnite.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Is the arrival of Naruto to Fortnite going to disappoint fans?

Fans had previously seen collaborations arrive as a part of the Fortnite Crew pack when Epic Games added the Marvel villain Loki. Several crossovers have also been mid-season item shop drops, as we saw in Season 6.

Unfortunately, if it comes as part of the Fortnite crew pack, several fans will miss out on playing as their favorite anime character.

