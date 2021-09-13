5 things to know before playing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 recently went live following the rollout of the v18.00 update. Prior to the rollout of the new season, it was reported that several changes would be featured in the game and now we have a chance to confirm or deny these speculations.

The Fortnite servers are now back online, and gamers are eager to drop onto the island and explore new content. Before entering the Cubed- themed season, here are a few things regarding the island they should know.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto's absence surprises gamers

1) First flying animal

Crows will be the first flyable Animal in #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/PEH2v9ZhXj — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) September 13, 2021

For the past few seasons, Epic has been planning to bring a new set of animals to the game. Several leaks indicated that the developers were planning to add flying features to the animals in the game.

It was earlier speculated that the game would feature dragon-like animals; however, gamers were quite disappointed to find out that the first flying animals were not dragons but crows.

Players can expect to experience these flying animals in the game as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

2) Naruto is absent from the season 8 launch

Reminder: Naruto is coming in Season 8, just not as part of the Battle Pass. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/cMy5n8fZKv — Fortnite News 🟪 (@FortniteBR) September 12, 2021

Prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, several reports were released indicating the arrival of Naruto as a Fortnite skin.

It was initially thought that Naruto would be added as a Battle Pass skin. However, Epic Games' CCO Donald Mustard has revealed that Naruto won't be coming to the Battle Pass.

Gamers anticipate that Naruto will at least feature as an Item Shop skin following the release of the v18.00 update. However, the popular character is still absent from the game. Even though the season has just been released, gamers are a bit disappointed not to see Naruto Uzumaki in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Rainbow inks

Some more info about the Toona Fish skin and his color bottles and rainbow ink that give him more styles!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) pic.twitter.com/iDKUbB84kD — Aminey (@TheAminey) September 13, 2021

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer showcased the Cartoon Fishsticks character fighting mightily against the formidable army of Cubes.

The monochrome character has already grabbed eyeballs as it was revealed that players can now color and customize it accordingly. Apparently, gamers can use Rainbow Inks to add color to this character.

This feature is quite similar to the Alien Artifacts that were released last season.

4) Cubes

Fortnite Chapter 2 season 8 cube pic.twitter.com/iX2XwQHgxU — Duncan (@DuncanYT_TTV) September 13, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is named "Cubed" and features the return of Kevin the Cube as he seeks vengeance. The Cube is apparently vehemently vengeful and wants to completely destroy the island.

It is to be noted that the entire island is filled with several cubes, and gamers should keep their guard up in case a cube decides to roll over them.

5) Gliding tunnel passage

The arrival of the Cube has added significant changes to the map. Apparently, the area of the map that has been affected by the rune has tunnel passages now.

Inside these tunnel passages, gamers can easily glide through. This seems to be a pretty entertaining aspect for rotations, and gamers can check it out themselves after dropping into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

