Does Baryon Mode kill Naruto? Everything you need to know about Kurama's trump card

Ever since its reveal earlier this year in the Boruto manga, Baryon Mode Naruto broke the internet. With fans slowly learning the price that one has to pay in return for this power, concerns about Naruto's death rose in the community.

Rumors around Naruto's impending death started circulating in the community even before the Boruto manga introduced the Baryon Mode. It even led to a rather bizarre fantasy involving Hinata Hyuga and the erstwhile Raikage, with fan-fics of the same circulating in forums.

The Boruto anime only introduced the Baryon Mode in its latest episode. For those who have not read the manga but are aware of its consequences, it is only logical to wonder whether Naruto's death came sooner than expected.

To put their minds at ease, the Baryon Mode does not kill Naruto, as was soon revealed in the manga. However, he was originally misled by Kurama into thinking so.

Kurama lies to Naruto about Baryon Mode (Image via Fandomwiki)

Fans can rest easy as it is proven that the Baryon Mode does not kill Naruto

Basically, in Baryon Mode, the chakra of Naruto and Kurama fuse, much in the fashion of nuclear fusion. It gives rise to new energy, a form of strength that far surpasses the Kurama Chakra Mode and the Six Paths' Sage Mode.

As Naruto was almost ready to die protecting the village, Kurama suggested this as the last resort. However, Kurama told Naruto that they would both die after they used it.

After the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki is over, Kurama comes clean and says he only lied because otherwise, Naruto would have never let him use it, not even as a last resort.

It led to a rather heartbreaking moment as he had to bid farewell to yet another character who had grown to become somewhat of a parent to him.

However, it is still quite possible for Naruto to die in the manga in the future. With Sasuke Uchiha losing his Rinnegan, thanks to a possessed Boruto, it seems only logical that the show will pass the reins to the hands of its title character.

