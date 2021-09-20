How strong is Naruto without Kurama: Six Paths' Sage Mode, Tailed Beast Chakra, and more

Although the Boruto anime has only just shown the Baryon Mode, fans know what it means for Naruto and Kurama.

Baryon Mode is a strength only accessible to Kurama and his Jinchuriki, where the chakra of both fuse together, similar to nuclear fusion, and give rise to new energy.

However, the price to pay for this insanely powerful form is Kurama's death, which he hid from Naruto.

With Kurama's impending death in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, fans are left to wonder whether the Seventh Hokage can still be considered the strongest shinobi on earth besides Sasuke Uchiha.

How strong is Naruto without Kurama to back him up?

Kurama was indeed the reason behind Naruto having superhuman strength. Without him, Naruto would lose his usual go-to power when facing highly adverse situations.

However, it is noteworthy that the Seventh Hokage has many other powers in his arsenal, even after removing Kurama from the scenario. To begin with, he has a higher than usual chakra compared to the average shinobi, even if Kurama's chakra is not considered.

The Six Paths' Sage Mode

One must not forget that he was granted the power of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths. As a result, Naruto unleashed a massive roster of abilities.

If fans remember, he could sucker punch Madara Uchiha while in Six Paths' Sage Mode, and he did not require Kurama's chakra in particular.

Chakra of the other eight Tailed Beasts

Kurama was not the only Tailed Beast whose chakra was sealed in Naruto by the end of the Fourth Great Shinobi War. The Sage of Six Paths gave him a portion of the chakra from all the other Bijuu.

As a result, he was able to make the Lava Rasenshuriken using Son Goku's (the Four-Tails) chakra. Naruto was seen using this Jutsu in Boruto as well while fighting Delta for the first time.

Unusual speed, rivaling that of the Yellow Flash

Although some might argue that Naruto's superhuman speed comes from Kurama, he was pretty fast even without using his chakra.

If fans remember, in the final fight against Sasuke in Shippuden, Naruto perfectly countered Sasuke's Chidori, a lightning-fast move, on his strength alone. Even when Kawaki tries to run away from him, he shows the kid why he is one of the fastest shinobi.

Sage Mode

Naruto's entrance after learning Sage Mode in the fight against Pain will forever be one of the most iconic moments in anime.

Although he lost control and clobbered Pain using Kurama's power, he was almost successful in dealing with him using Sage mode. Furthermore, in his current state, he is more adept at using Senjutsu, which increases his sensory abilities, speed, and strength to another level.

Five Chakra Natures

Since he has the chakra of all the Tailed beasts inside him, Naruto is able to use Jutsu of any chakra nature, including the Kekkei Genkai (Lava style, Steam Style, etc.).

However, given how the show has moved beyond the realms of Jutsu, and the fight is ultimately with the Otsutsuki, Naruto's current strengths might be inadequate.

It makes sense since the show is called Boruto, not Naruto Shippuden: Part 2.

