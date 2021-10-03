Boruto Episode 218 marks the end of an era with 2 tragic surprises (Spoilers Ahead)

Boruto Episode 218 did not leave much room for fans to breathe as it dumped some major surprises on them. The hype surrounding this episode was huge, and it delivered exactly what was promised.

With Baryon Mode about to run out, as fans saw in the last episode, it was all up to Kawaki to stop the dreaded member of the Otsutsuki clan, Isshiki. Fans who have read the manga were already prepared for what was to follow, but the ones watching the anime perhaps did not see Kawaki's ingenious move coming.

Boruto Episode 218 has a lot to offer to the fans, but sadly, it's mostly tragic. On that note, here are some of the highlights from today's episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

[WARNING: Spoilers Ahead]

Some highlights from Boruto Episode 218: Kawaki's strategy, Boruto's surprise, and Kurama's lie

Basically, the only way to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki is to prevent him from implanting his karma on someone and creating another vessel. Since Kawaki is the chosen vessel, he tried to draw him out by torturing Naruto, who was powerless after using Baryon Mode.

However, little did Isshiki expect to be outsmarted by Kawaki. As Isshiki gloated about his victory, he realized that Kawaki's karma was coming off, and that he had impanted karma on a shadow clone cast by Kawaki.

It was a huge moment for fans as they saw Naruto's favorite student use his iconic move to take down the enemy.

Borushiki emerges

However, their joy was short-lived, as soon after Isshiki's defeat, Momoshiki possessed Boruto's body, and the first thing that he did was to drive a kunai through Sasuke's Rinnegan.

Although many fans knew that Sasuke would be losing the Rinnegan someday, they never expected it to be so soon. As with the manga, Boruto Episode 218 manages to keep the story taut and capture the essence of despair radiated by the chapter that this episode is taken from.

However, Sasuke's Rinnegan is not the only pillar that falls in Boruto Episode 218.

Grab a tissue, folks. This is going to be sad.

"... But until that day, be well, Naruto..."

The end of Boruto Episode 218 has won over fans who had been hating the show for a long time. The end credits to the episode paid the perfect homage to Kurama, with a montage of all his greatest moments from the original series to Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto.

Right in the feels.

The despair and pain in Naruto's eyes as he realized that "this is it" for Kurama was heartbreaking. It was arguably the most emotional moment in Boruto, right up there with the montage of Jiraiya, Neji, Minato, Kushina, and others during the Momoshiki fight.

Studio Pierrot did an excellent job in animating this episode. Boruto Episode 218 arguably did a better job in giving a proper farewell to Kurama than the manga did.

With Sasuke and Naruto losing a major source of their powers, it seems Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is ready to pass the reins on to the next generation, as it prepares for its next big villain: Code.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

