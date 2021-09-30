Who is the strongest Otsutsuki: Ranking 5 of the most powerful members of the clan

No matter what the age, the Otsutsuki have always been formidable and troublesome foes. An alien clan that harvests chakra from other planets is surely something to fear, and it seems that each member is stronger than the other.

Kaguya was the first Otsutsuki that fans were acquainted with, and she managed to strike terror in the hearts of the shinobi world.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has recently introduced yet another member of this dreaded clan, Isshiki Otsutsuki, and it might just be the most formidable foe Naruto has ever had to face.

However, fans cannot forget the other members of this clan, one of which is currently biding his time inside Boruto: Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Top 5 strongest Otsutsuki: Ranked

Here is a list ranking five of the strongest Otsutsuki that have been introduced in the series yet:

5) Urashiki Otsutsuki

Urashiki is perhaps the only Otsutsuki whose powers turned out to be underwhelming. Although he was hyped up as one of the strongest foes Boruto had faced, he ultimately proved to be nothing but a small fry compared to the other members of the clan.

In comparison, Kinshiki ended up being more impressive, although he is weaker.

4) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri Otsutsuki, the antagonist of The Last: Naruto the Movie, was yet another formidable member of the clan. Although he did not lean towards the scheme of harvesting chakra, he was ready to destroy the Earth as a tantrum when he was turned down by Hinata.

Possessing the Tenseigan, Toneri's strength far surpasses that of Kinshiki or Urashiki.

3) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki proved himself to be a grave threat to the world when he terrorized the Chunin exam in order to capture Kurama.

Right before the brilliant maneuver by Sasuke, Naruto, and Boruto, Momoshiki appeared to be unkillable. Now that he has started manifesting himself through Boruto's karma, that pretty much seems to be the case.

2) Kaguya

The final villain of Naruto Shippuden needs no new introduction, as she proved herself to be one of the most fearful enemies of the series. Her godly abilities far surpass the strengths of Shinobi, to the extent that the only ones capable of fighting her were Naruto and Sasuke (after being blessed by Sage of Six Paths).

1) Isshiki

This newly introduced Otsutsuki managed to radiate a sense of dread and hopelessness with his arrival and sent Kurama to the grave shortly after. As has later been revealed in the manga, Isshiki Otsutsuki has quite a lot of tricks up his sleeve, in addition to his unique dojutsu and insane strength.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

