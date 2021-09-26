Boruto Episode 217: Naruto gives Isshiki the Sasuke treatment, takes fans on a nostalgia trip

Episode 217 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has not failed to deliver and matches the hype surrounding Baryon Mode.

The episode was a treat for fans, who got to witness a lot more than they signed up for. With both Naruto and Sasuke about to get a major nerf in the upcoming episodes, today's episode instated hope in the next generation.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead]

But what stole the show in episode 217 is the quite obvious homage it paid to one of the most iconic fights of the original Naruto series.

MonkEy D. Mu Ku @mukuxntyal THEY REALLY PAID HOMAGE TO THE OG GREATNESS!!!! 😭😭🔥



Naruto Episode 133 and Boruto Episode 217 THEY REALLY PAID HOMAGE TO THE OG GREATNESS!!!! 😭😭🔥



Naruto Episode 133 and Boruto Episode 217 https://t.co/IPdwYgzZw7

Fans well remember the first serious fight between Naruto and Sasuke at the Final Valley. It marked the end of the original Naruto series, and was a glimpse of how far both the characters had come in terms of their strength.

It was also the first fight where Naruto properly manifested the Nine-Tail's cloak. It is only understandable that the creators would draw a parallel between that fight and the one where Naruto is about to use Kurama's powers for the last time.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations storms the fan community with its homage to Naruto in Episode 217

Naruto quickly asserts the upper hand in his fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki with his Baryon Mode. As expected, in this mode he is able to keep up with this overpowering god/alien, and he is able to parry his every move.

During this fight, he uses a very familiar taijutsu move on Isshiki, one that he used on Sasuke during their first fight in the Final Valley.

🅿️YRO @PyroSenju

#Boruto Naruto really gave Isshiki that combo he did to Sasuke as a Kid😭 Naruto really gave Isshiki that combo he did to Sasuke as a Kid😭

#Boruto https://t.co/p60kGbjSd0

Even aside from this homage the fight was a visual treat, as the Seventh Hokage was seen clobbering this arrogant Otsutsuki and countering his moves with one hand.

Ollie Tipper @ollietipper



#BORUTO Boruto Episode 217 was literal perfection! As a Naruto fan, I haven’t felt this way since Boruto Episode 65, it really felt like Naruto was back! Incredibly impressed, thank you Studio Pierrot!🔥 #BORUTO 217 Boruto Episode 217 was literal perfection! As a Naruto fan, I haven’t felt this way since Boruto Episode 65, it really felt like Naruto was back! Incredibly impressed, thank you Studio Pierrot!🔥



#BORUTO #BORUTO217 https://t.co/5GRN5JxPxU

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, for those who have not read the manga, with a resolute Kawaki apparently having made his "decision".

Those who follow the manga are already aware of the series of unexpected events that are about to follow. While one of them is reassuring, the other two are brutally heart-breaking.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has peaked with these current episodes, and will be getting even more interesting with the upcoming ones.

