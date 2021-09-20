4 things to know about Naruto's Baryon Mode in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally revealed the much-awaited Baryon Mode in the latest episode, and fans cannot keep still since.

Ever since Naruto's Baryon Mode was revealed in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, fans have been waiting eagerly to see it being recreated on screen, and they were not disappointed.

However, this insanely powerful "final form" of Naruto is the final milestone before fans are hit with one of the most tragic incidents of the manga/anime revolving around Seventh Hokage's son.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead]

Baryon Mode is genuinely one of the highlights of the Boruto manga and the anime and has perhaps redeemed the show in the eyes of stoic Naruto fans.

Here are four facts about this insanely powerful form that ultimately led Kurama to his death.

Four facts about Naruto's Baryon Mode, as shown in the Boruto manga/anime

1) It caused Kurama to die in the manga

This is a fact that Kurama hid from Naruto when he suggested he use this mode to fight Isshiki Otsutsuki. Even making unnecessary moves and superfluous thoughts can drain this mode out sooner than it should.

Kurama lies to Naruto about Baryon Mode (Image via Fandomwiki)

In return for unimaginable strength and speed, Naruto had to bid farewell to one of his guardian figures, the lovable Nine-Tailed fox who watched over him in his way.

While this has not yet been revealed in the anime, fans who have read the manga are preparing themselves for this tragic bullet on screen..

2) Naruto's strength can rival that of Isshiki Otsutsuki in Baryon Mode

Naruto manages to grab the Otsutsuki black rods even before they are enlarged by Isshiki (Image via Fandomwiki)

The Baryon Mode boosts Naruto's abilities to rival that of Isshiki Otsutsuki, who, prior to this, rendered both Sasuke and Naruto essentially immobile.

However, it did not prove to be enough in the end as Isshiki ended up overpowering Naruto, although he was eventually defeated brilliantly by Kawaki.

3) The Baryon Mode functions like nuclear fusion

Kurama explains the Baryon Mode to Naruto in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga (Image via Fandomwiki)

Much like nuclear fusion, the chakra of Naruto and Kurama fuse to form new energy in Baryon Mode. In terms of raw strength, it is far greater than the Kurama Chakra Mode or the Six Paths' Sage Mode. However, it is really unstable and can easily drain out if he is not careful.

4) Losing Baryon Mode and Kurama's death do not mean Naruto's death as well

Baryon Mode Naruto is even stronger than Six paths' Sage Mode and Kurama Chakra Mode (Image via Fandomwiki)

Unlike Gaara, who died after Shukaku was extracted (although he was brought back to life using Chiyo's jutsu), Naruto is alive and well. However, he does not have superhuman strength anymore.

However, in theory, he should still have Six Paths' Sage Mode and the usual Sage Mode, which have proved to be more than useful to him over the years.

