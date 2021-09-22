Will Kurama come back to life? Dealing with the loss of Naruto's best friend

Naurto's Baryon Mode claimed the life of Kurama in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga a while ago. Now that Kurama's final trump card has finally been shown in the anime, it's only a matter of time before viewers are hit with this tragedy.

The Baryon Mode is a power only accessible to Kurama and his jinchuriki. Basically, this mode fuses the chakra of Naruto and Kurama to give rise to a new energy, a form of strength that surpasses the KCM or the Six Paths' Sage Mode.

However, the price to pay for this final resort against Isshiki Otsutsuki is Kurama's life - a fact he hid from Naruto when he suggested they use it.

Originally, fans thought the manga would kill off Naruto as well, but as of now, it has not. However, the death of Naruto's watchful guardian has led fans to question whether he will ever be revived in the series in the future.

As fans ponder over the question, they might as well get used to the fact that, in all probability, this is it for the Nine-Tailed beast. Here are a couple of reasons why.

Will Kurama ever come back to life in the series?

In a nutshell, no. It simply does not seem that way, and for good reason. For starters, Kurama was not extracted into the Gedo Statue, like the other beasts were during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Although Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has already shown a Ten-Tails, it is unlikely that Kurama can be revived or extracted from it.

Furthermore, the Baryon Mode essentially uses up Kurama's life-force, rendering it practically impossible for him to be revived in some way. Basically, as Kurama put it, "This is it" for him.

There is, in fact, one more reason why Kurama's return seems unlikely. The series seems to be moving towards a direction where it rests solely on the shoulders of the next generation.

Because not only did it remove Kurama's strength from Naruto, it also took away Sasuke's Rinnegan.

Essentially, two of the greatest powers of the shinobi world are now lost, leaving the future questionable.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken a rather interesting turn of events, where the "End of the Shinobi World" seems to be a foreseeable predicament.

