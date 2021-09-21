Naruto Baryon Mode: 5 foes Naruto could defeat without breaking a sweat

Naruto's Baryon Mode is being hailed as his most potent form as of yet. Although it comes at a tragic price, there can be little doubt about the fact that it buffs Naruto's raw strength to superhuman levels.

Since the original Naruto series, fans have seen the most unpredictable shinobi from Konoha struggle to grow powerful enough to take on enemies easily. Given how strong he gets using Baryon Mode, fans are left to wonder which of the fights would have been considerably shorter if Naruto could spam this strength at will.

Although the difference in strength during Naruto's fights made viewers fall in love with him, it is always fun to see villains getting clobbered.

Characters who Baryon Mode Naruto could have massacred

1) Madara Uchiha

There cannot be much doubt about the strength of this legendary Uchiha character. Upon gaining Rinnegan, Madara spawned two asteroids and broke through a seal meant to end his reanimation.

Not to mention the almost bodied contemporary five Kage during the Fourth Great Shinobi War.

However, Baryon Mode Naruto can easily surpass him, even using high-level Taijutsu, as this mode grants him insane raw strength.

2) Pain

Although Naruto did manage to defeat Pain and achieve more than avenging Konoha's destruction, the Akatsuki leader did have the upper hand for most of the battle.

However, Baryon Mode Naruto could trounce Pain, using his super-fast reflexes and monstrous strength.

He would deal with the summoned giants first, then the other bodies one by one. As for Yahiko, he would wait until he uses Shinra Tensei and then attack with unimaginable power and speed in the time window Pain needs to recover his visual powers.

For that matter, Baryon Mode Naruto could defeat all the Akatsuki, as long as he manages to not fall into Itachi's genjutsu.

3) Most Kara members

This is quite obvious, given that Naruto managed to defeat Delta even without Baryon Mode. Now, viewers are unaware of the powers Code has under his sleeve, so he is not part of the discussion.

Considering the strengths of Boro, Delta, or even Jigen (not Isshiki), Naruto could defeat them in an instant using Baryon Mode.

4) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Since Taijutsu works best on the Otsutsuki, Naruto would have an insane upper hand in a fight against Kaguya simply because of his enhanced superhuman strength and abilities.

Of course, in the end, there is no way to defeat her without sealing her. This is just a hypothetical based on the raw fighting strength of Naruto's Baryon Mode.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

This one is a fun hypothetical to consider. Although it has been made clear throughout the series that Naruto and Sasuke function on similar power levels, Baryon Mode Naruto would still have the upper hand, simply because of its physical strength.

Kurama Chakra Mode and Six Paths' Sage Mode are enough to take on Susano'o. A stronger and faster Mode might be able to overpower Sasuke. Not even Indra's Arrow or Amaterasu would be able to keep up with Naruto at that speed.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

