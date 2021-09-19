Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Naruto collaboration: Everything we know about the upcoming Naruto skin, release date, price, and more

To understand the Naruto collaboration saga in Fortnite, players need to know how it all began. During the massive Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit, internal files for lawyers were leaked to the public. It contained detailed information about original cosmetics, revenue, and upcoming collaborations.

The list of collaborations included some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande, J Balvin, and Will Smith, to name a few. Alongside these stars studied names, characters from video games such as Samus Aran popped up on the list.

However, what caught the Fortnite community's attention was that a Naruto skin was mentioned in the documents. Despite the anticipated rumors and leaks, the Naruto skin never came to fruition in Seasons 6 and 7. However, it all changed in Season 8.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.According to @qCandywing , Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin.

Fortnite's Naruto skin will likely be released during a special occasion event

As stated in the conversation between Candy Wing and Donald Mustard, the Naruto skin will be an item shop cosmetic rather than a Battle Pass exclusive. Given the skin's popularity, Epic Games is likely to keep the skin accessible to all and avoid backlash from the otakus that play Fortnite.

Nonetheless, with Fortnite Season 8 getting started, fans are beginning to ask questions about the Naruto collaboration's drop date. With no hidden information or encrypted files discovered yet on the timeline, the buzz surrounding the collaboration started fading away until a few hours ago.

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it) https://t.co/u9U1kyz2yl

According to HYPEX, Fortnite's most prominent leaker, Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on September 21st. He posits that the Naruto skin could be added to the shop that day. This would make sense. Given the occasion, it would be the perfect opportunity to release the skin as the hype would be greater.

Furthermore, the recent addition of a shuriken banner and Crows in Fortnite Season 8 may not be a mere coincidence. The popularity of the Naruto skin is sky-high. It may be launched as a set and could cost somewhere between 1,8000 and 2,5000 V-Bucks.

☄️ @alph0nseo Fortnite lobby’s after Naruto gets added into the game 😭 Fortnite lobby’s after Naruto gets added into the game 😭 https://t.co/FN1sQlrL9y

If all goes according to prediction, Fortnite's lobby should be looking something like the picture above, with players doing the "Full Tilt" nonstop by next week. Hopefully, leakers will dig through the encrypted files and find something related to the Naruto collaboration over the weekend.

Also Read

his article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen