Who is Thanos' brother Eros ? 'Harry in the MCU' takes over Twitter as Harry Styles reportedly joins 'Eternals' cast 

The news of Harry Styles reportedly joining the MCU as an Eternal in the titular movie has caused a frenzy amongst the fans. The news was first reported by Variety's senior film writer Matt Donnelly, who likely attended the film's premiere today (October 19) in Los Angeles.

Donnelly took to his Twitter to reveal the news. He wrote:

"Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos."

Matt Donnelly @MattDonnelly Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Variety's Senior Culture & Events Editor and host also confirmed Harry Styles' MCU debut on Twitter, saying:

"When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed."

Marc Malkin @marcmalkin When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed. When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed.

However, it is not known whether Harry Styles' Eros is showing up in the present timeline of the MCU or in a flashback on Titan.

Who is Harry Styles playing in 'Eternals'?

Eros (aka Starfox) in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Harry Styles is reportedly playing Thanos' biological brother Eros (who was initially named Eron). Eros in the comics is also known by the mantle of Starfox and as "The Knave of Hearts".

Eros is the youngest son of Titan's Eternals, A'Lars, and Sui-San.

The character is quite different from his elder brother Thanos. The latter was born with Deviant Syndrome, which caused his body to mutate and develop a purple hide and massive size compared to other progeny.

Eros is just like other Eternals in appearance and is known to be lighthearted and carefree. He is also deemed a womanizer who has had several lovers. The Titan native's only long-term relationship was with a pr*stitute, Heater Delight.

He has worked alongside The Avengers, and Captain Mar-Vell after Thanos' first attack on Titan left their mother Sui-San dead in the comics.

What are his powers?

Eros (aka Starfox) in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

As a progeny of the Eternals race, Eros has enhanced intellect, super strength, speed, and more. The eternal can control gravitons which enables him to fly. With access to cosmic energy in his body, like all Eternals, Eros is practically immortal.

Amongst all these powers, Eros' primary ability is Pleasure Stimulation. The character's psionic ability enables him to stimulate the brain's pleasure nodes of anyone within a proximity of 25 feet from Eros. His stimulation can make individuals feel aroused and ecstatic.

Eros also has the ability to form Emotional Bridges, which tethers the minds of two people enabling them to share feelings and emotions with each other. This ability has allowed Eros to make people fall in love with him or with other individuals.

Here's how fans have been reacting to Harry Styles joining MCU in 'Eternals' as Eros

In a surprise to no one, the news of the 27-year-old Grammy-winning English artist joining the MCU caused several fans to be thrilled. Many took to Twitter to share their exuberant reactions to his casting.

ashna. ❥ 🐇 @punrry HARRY STYLES HAS JOINED THE MCU AS THANOS’ BROTHER: STARFOX IN MARVEL ETERNALS EXTRA SCENE HARRY STYLES HAS JOINED THE MCU AS THANOS’ BROTHER: STARFOX IN MARVEL ETERNALS EXTRA SCENE https://t.co/CQBG9m54C7

hunter ४ jotun loki bf @shezzacurls did i just read harry styles mcu and thanos in the same sentence ? i- did i just read harry styles mcu and thanos in the same sentence ? i- https://t.co/0aJiPVkeoB

rach @obviousigns me digging up pietro so i can see aaron taylor johnson and harry in the mcu together me digging up pietro so i can see aaron taylor johnson and harry in the mcu together https://t.co/vGkOT7K7yQ

katie !¡ 11 @hrryhigh just thinking of all the mcu obsessed boys i know shaking and throwing up when they find out they have to watch harry styles in their marvel movies... yeah <3 just thinking of all the mcu obsessed boys i know shaking and throwing up when they find out they have to watch harry styles in their marvel movies... yeah <3 https://t.co/a8ZtdlpG8R

Ell ◟̽◞̽ is streaming DLIBYH and TPWK @loumadeitgolden GEMMA CHAN, FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU, WHO NEEDS DWD NOW GEMMA CHAN, FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU, WHO NEEDS DWD NOW

arabella | NICOLE DAY🤍⭐️ @rbllstyles Harry Styles in the MCU. If you had told me that in 2014 I would’ve LAUGHED. Harry Styles in the MCU. If you had told me that in 2014 I would’ve LAUGHED.

kaylee ‎ ‎⧗ @featboniver HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU HARRY STYLES IN THE MCU https://t.co/YsuR0oNzO5

Kris Tapley @kristapley Harry Styles in the MCU? You don't say... Harry Styles in the MCU? You don't say...

siena @sienachanel if I find out y’all are lying to me about harry in the mcu… expect my disappearance. if I find out y’all are lying to me about harry in the mcu… expect my disappearance.

melly @tummyking first edward pattinson as batman now harry in the mcu first edward pattinson as batman now harry in the mcu https://t.co/duj4q1yAkG

Also Read

Eros and Thanos are cousins to the Eternal Thena, one of the main characters in the movie, played by Angelina Jolie. Harry Styles' appearance as Eros could have been done while exploring the past of Thena or in a scene where he interacts with Jolie's character.

Eros' connection with Thena might be a way in which the character will show up in future MCU properties.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee