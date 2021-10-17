Is Catwoman the daughter of Carmine Falcone? 'The Batman' DC FanDome main trailer breakdown

DC FanDome 2021 dropped the trailer for the upcoming DC movie, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The clip shows Riddler, played by Paul Dano, taunting Batman and sending him clues after murdering Gotham City officials.

The 2:51 long footage also hinted at a developing bond between Catwoman (Selina Kyle) and Batman. The movie features Paul Dano's Riddler as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) was briefly showcased and will likely appear in a potential sequel.

The Batman (2022) is expected to have a good balance of character development and action, as the movie is rumored to be around three-hours long. The film will be released on March 4, 2022, exclusively in theaters worldwide.

Easter eggs and fan theories spawned by the trailer of 'The Batman'

The Riddler's victims

Mayor Don Mitchell Jr and Commissioner Pete Savage (Image via Warner Media / DC)

The new trailer begins with The Riddler (aka Edward Nashton) being arrested by Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and the GCPD. As shown in the trailer, the Riddler has been murdering Gotham city officials like Mayor Don Mitchell Jr.

Nashton's targeting of officials may be part of his plan to expose corruption in Gotham City to Batman. According to Bruce Wayne, the Riddler has already killed or attempted to kill District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) and GCPD commissioner Pete Savage (Alex Ferns).

Commissioner Savage's death could result in Jim Gordon's promotion replacing the former.

Bruce's mindmap

Bruce Wayne's mindmap (Image via Warner Media / DC)

In a brief shot of Bruce Wayne's mindmap, the phrase "Sins of my Father??" can be seen. This could be referring to Bruce's father, Thomas Wayne, who might have been part of the corruption with Falcone.

There was another phrase showcased, which read:

"Renewal is a lie."

This could refer to Riddler's clue for Batman, which may mean something regarding a project that Gotham city officials might have corrupted.

Riddler knows Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne at Bat Cave (Image via Warner Media/ DC)

However, there are two possibilities with this. First, Edward Nashton may have known Thomas Wayne as a public figure. Second, the Riddler knows that Bruce Wayne is Batman. According to Bruce's mind map, the latter may have mentioned a "sin" of Thomas Wayne.

However, the latter theory is likely to be inaccurate.

Catwoman (aka Selina Kyle) is the daughter of Carmine Falcone

In the New 52 comics, mob-boss Carmine Falcone is the father of Selina Kyle through illegitimate means. In the comics, Falcone was unaware of Selina being Catwoman and despised the feline criminal.

This seems to be the case for the movie too. A set photograph from last year showcased Selina (Zoe Kravitz) with her arms wrapped around those of John Turturro's Carmine Falcone.

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone (Image via DC and MEGA/GC Images)

Penguin's role in the movie

Variety @Variety Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin in the first full trailer for #TheBatman .Watch the new footage: bit.ly/3aJpcpd Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as the Penguin in the first full trailer for #TheBatman.Watch the new footage: bit.ly/3aJpcpd https://t.co/k2Df0UcJQp

The Batman trailer dedicates a significant portion to the Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot). Colin Farrell on Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused said he would only be in "five or six scenes." This could mean that glimpses of all of Farrell's scenes are in this new trailer.

In the clip, Batman is briefly seen fighting goons at a nightclub. This is likely to be the Penguin's base, a club named Iceberg Lounge. As seen in the footage, the caped crusader's confrontation with Penguin in the nightclub is expected to lead to a car chase sequence.

Penguin's gang or Court of Owls?

A thug getting brutally beaten by Batman (Image via Warner Media/ DC)

Furthermore, the brutal scenes of Batman beating the thugs in the two trailers could be him going against Penguin's gang. This is plausible as the goons have their faces painted in black and white.

However, the thugs could also be members of the court of owls from the comics. The "court of owls" is a criminal organization that has much political influence.

Batman's insignia on his chest

Batman getting shot in the chest (Image via Warner Media/ DC)

In some shots, it could be seen that the goons deliberately aimed at Batman's chest whilst shooting. In the comics, Batman has clarified multiple times that he wears the bat insignia on his chest to attract the thug's attention while shooting. This is due to the chest plate having more armor plating than other parts.

The Dark Knight reference

Joker in TDK, and The Riddler in The Batman (Image via Warner Media / DC)

Matt Reeves paid homage to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in a particular movie scene. The trailer showcases a shot of Riddler live streaming the murder of Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. This shot mirrors the murder scene of the Batman cosplayer that Joker kills in The Dark Knight.

The new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman showcased Pattinson embodying vengeance as the titular character. This iteration of the young caped crusader is fiercer and more haunting than any other version of the character.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen