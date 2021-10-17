Who is the main villain of 'The Batman'? Fans go berserk over highly anticipated trailer at DC FanDome

Last year Warner Media organized the first-ever DC FanDome in August 2020, where Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson showcased a teaser trailer. The teaser became one of the main highlights of the entire event.

Now, over a year later, Reeves came to DC FanDome 2021 with the first trailer for the upcoming movie starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic caped crusader. The panel at the event also included Zoe Kravitz, who portrays Selina Kyle/ Catwoman in the film.

The clip, which was just shy of three minutes, gave fans a brief look at Batman and Catwoman's chemistry. The footage also showcased The Riddler (played by Paul Dano) vexing the dark knight of Gotham.

There were also glimpses of Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth. Furthermore, the trailer showcased an extended look at Colin Farrell's unrecognizable take on the iconic Batman villain, The Penguin (aka Oswald Cobblepot).

Who is the primary antagonist of 'The Batman (2022)'?

As seen from the two trailers of the highly anticipated upcoming DC film, there are multiple antagonists teased to be going against the "world's greatest detective."

The film will have Riddler along with Penguin. Both trailers also hinted that Oswald Cobblepot would have his own gang with black and white painted faces. As showcased in the fan-favorite moment of the previous trailer, Batman will brutally take on the gang at some point in the movie.

It is clear from the trailers that Paul Dano's Riddler will be the primary antagonist in the film. Furthermore, in Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused, actor Colin Farrell revealed that he will only be in the movie for "five or six scenes." However, the character has the potential to return in future sequels.

The Batman (2022) could also be inspired by Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush comic run, which showcased Riddler in a different and mysterious light.

Here's how fans of the caped crusader reacted to the long-awaited and highly hyped trailer of 'The Batman (2022)'

After the first teaser mesmerized most fans and shut down naysayers of Robert Pattinson's Batman, the main trailer released on Saturday gained over 2 million views on YouTube within an hour.

Also Read

The visually pleasing footage of the Dark Knight also hinted at some crucial elements of the plot regarding Batman's armor and the batmobile. It further showcased brief shots revealing Batman's relationship with Jim Gordon and the Gotham City Police Department.

The trailer also highlights the unique cinematography of the film by Greig Fraser (of Dune fame). The Batman will release March 4, 2022, exclusively in theaters worldwide.

Edited by R. Elahi