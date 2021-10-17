Where is the 'Black Adam' opening scene taking place? His powers compared to Shazam? ['Opening Scene' Breakdown]

At DC FanDome 2021, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson blew DC fans’ minds with a glimpse of the opening scene of Black Adam, and a featurette showcasing the Justice Society of America. The location of the opening scene may very well be somewhere in the Middle East.

The upcoming DCEU movie is expected to be set millennia after Black Adam was imprisoned by the wizard Shazam. However, as shown in the clip, Adam will escape the prison differently from the comics.

Dwayne Johnson has been associated with the character of Black Adam for almost 13 years. The Rock was first pegged to play the role in 2008 and has been DC fan’s first and only choice to play the character.

When and where are the 'Black Adam' opening scene taking place?

There has been speculation about Black Adam being set 5000 years after his imprisonment. This would make his captivity around the same time when Darkseid attacked Earth millennia ago in Themyscira.

The movie is expected to be set simultaneously in the timeline of Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods. Black Adam is likely to take place in 2021-2022.

Location:

The location may seem similar to the wizard Shazam’s fortress “Rock of Eternity” from the first film. However, the actual place where the Wizard imprisoned Adam is likely to be in Kahndaq, the native home of both the characters.

Thus, in the present timeline of the movie, the opening scene may be taking place in a location between Egypt and Palestine.

Why was Black Adam imprisoned by the Wizard Shazam?

As explored in 2019's Shazam!, around 5000 years ago, Adam was influenced by the seven deadly sins and wanted to take control of the kingdom of Kahndaq.

For this, he was imprisoned by the Wizard Shazam, who also had to recapture the seven sins.

Shazam Vs Black Adam’s powers

Billy Batson received six different deities from the wizard Shazam, which included:

Wisdom of Solomon - linguistic abilities and photographic memory

Strength of Hercules - superhuman strength

Stamina of Atlas - enhanced tireless endurance

Power of Zeus - electrokinetic abilities, inter-dimensional travel, and enhanced healing factor

Courage of Achilles - extreme willpower and immortality

Speed of Mercury - superhuman speed, reflexes, and flight

Meanwhile, Teth-Adam received the powers of six Egyptian gods: Shu, Heru, Amon, Zehuti, Aton and Mehen.

His abilities include:

Stamina of Shu - enhanced tireless endurance

Swiftness of Heru - superhuman speed, reflexes, and flight

Strength of Amon - superhuman strength

Wisdom of Zehuti - linguistic abilities, vast knowledge, photographic memory, and hypnosis

Power of Aton - ability to conjure some spells, electrokinetic abilities, inter-dimensional travel, and enhanced healing factor

Courage of Mehen - invulnerability

Adrianna Tomaz and Intergang

Adriana Tomaz (played by Sarah Shahi) (Image via Warner Media / DC)

The character played by Sarah Shahi, as showcased in the clip, is expected to be Adrianna Tomaz. In the comics, Tomaz is also Black Adam’s love interest who is bestowed with the amulet of Isis that gives her powers.

The movie is expected to change her origin story by making her an associate of the Intergang criminal organization who wants to release Black Adam from his prison in Kahndaq.

Dr. Fate and Adrianna Tomaz (Image via Warner Media / DC)

It can be theorized that Adam hypnotized her during the opening, as a snap from the movie showcases Dr. Fate using his powers on Tomaz. Thus, it is plausible that Adrianna Tomaz switches sides to help the Justice Society of America after breaking free from Adam’s hypnosis.

Characters in Black Adam

Justice Society of America (JSA):

Dr. Fate:

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate in ‘BLACK ADAM’. #DCFanDome First look at Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate in ‘BLACK ADAM’. #DCFanDome https://t.co/Y7lIDZOMwC

Kent Nelson, aka Dr. Fate, is a mighty sorcerer who formed the JSA. Most of his powers come from the amulet and helmet given by an ancient immortal alien named Nabu.

Dr. Fate has several magical abilities, including dimensional travel, illusions, invisibility, healing, hypnosis, force fields, energy blasts, telekinesis, and many more.

Atom Smasher:

Noah Centineo at DC FanDome (Image via Warner Media / DC)

Albert Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, is also a member of JSA and has abilities like atomic dispersal, super strength, size increase, super speed, enhanced durability and stamina. The character is also fluent in Kahndaqi.

Hawkman:

Aldis Hodge at DC FanDome (Image via Warner Media / DC)

Carter Hall (aka Hawkman) is the latest incarnation of Prince Khufu Kha-Tarr from ancient Egypt, who was transformed by an otherworldly nth-metal. He received powers from the metal, including reincarnation, divine knowledge, and flight with an artificial wing.

Cyclone:

Quintessa Swindell at DC FanDome (Image via Warner Media / DC)

Maxine Hunkel (aka Cyclone) is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado (Abigail Hunkel), who was also a part of JSA. She possesses abilities of aerokinesis which allows her to manipulate wind. She is also able to fly and create wind blasts.

Who are the main cast members of 'Black Adam'?

Along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam, the film will feature the Justice Society of America. The iconic superhero group will be played by Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate).

Also Read

Furthermore, Adam’s potential love interest in the movie Adrianna Tomaz (aka Isis) will be played by Sarah Shahi.

The highly anticipated movie will be releasing on July 29, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi