Is Black Adam good or bad? First official DC FanDome clip sends fans into a tizzy

Dwayne Johnson brought the first official footage from the upcoming Black Adam film to DC FanDome 2021. In a featurette, The Rock also showed up with the rest of the cast, including Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate).

This confirms the roster for the Justice Society of America, who are likely to unanimously go against Black Adam. The character is touted to be one of the most powerful characters in the DCEU.

The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed the Dwayne Johnson starrer Jungle Cruise. Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Hanes and Sohrab Noshirvani.

What is Black Adam’s moral affiliation - Is he good or bad?

Black Adam (aka Teth-Adam) has different origins in the comics. The original comics showcased the character as King Ramses’ son, prince Teth-Adam of Kahndaq. However, the new-52 comics portrayed him as a former slave in Kahndaq (situated near ancient Egypt).

In the comics, Black Adam was portrayed as an anti-hero. However, recently in Brian Michael Bendis’ Justice League comics issues, the character was shown to be a hero.

Teth-Adam started as Mighty Adam in his early days in ancient Egypt around 1200 BC with an inclination towards doing good. However, he was later imprisoned for around 5000 years by the Wizard Shazam after misusing his powers. After accidentally getting released, Adam transitioned into a primary antagonist for Billy Batson/ Shazam.

Adam also caused World War III in the titular comics in 2007, which showcased the “worldwide metahuman conflict.”

The movie has seemingly changed some of the origin story of Black Adam and how he escaped his prison. However, it is almost guaranteed that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam will soon go head-to-head with Zachary Levi’s Shazam in upcoming sequels after Shazam 2: Fury of Gods.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that The Rock wants to have Adam fight Superman in future movies.

This settles that Teth-Adam/Black Adam in the DCEU will be a borderline anti-hero and will likely show up as an antagonist in future projects.

Here’s how DC Fans reacted to the Black Adam opening scene released during DC FanDome

With the Rock teasing Black Adam and Justice Society of America, fans went berserk after seeing a hint of the character’s powers.

Dwayne Johnson has mentioned several times that:

"[With Black Adam,] the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change."

This will be seen firsthand once the movie is released on July 29, 2022.

