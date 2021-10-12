Who does new Superman Jon Kent kiss in upcoming DC comics? All about hacktivist friend Jay Nakamura

DC is taking a significant step in LGBTQ+ representation by making Superman’s (Kal-El) son, Jonathan Kent, bi. This adds Jon Kent to be one of the well-known DC characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Previously, Detective Comics has hinted at characters who are not straight. These include renowned couple Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Batwoman, and John Constantine. To no one's surprise, Queen Hippolyta is also known to be in a relationship with her fellow Amazonian, General Philippus.

The current Superman, Jonathan “Jon” Kent, is confirmed to be bi in the upcoming 2021 comics issue Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. The comic will be available from November 9.

Who is Jay Nakamura, whom Jon Kent kissed in Superman: Son of Kal-El #5?

Jay Nakamura in the comics (Image via Detective Comics/DC)

Jay Nakamura is Jon Kent’s hacktivist friend who idolizes Jon’s mother, the famed journalist Lois Lane. He is a Gamorran refugee living on Earth. Nakamura studies journalism at Metropolis College, where he also heads the Students Media Department.

Nakamura also runs his independent online journalism portal called ‘The Truth,’ which is also his alias. The Gamorran Island native will also have new powers and abilities in the upcoming comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El #4, which is due on October 19.

Jay Nakamura in the comics (Image via Detective Comics/DC)

Since Jon Kent is around 17 years old, it is expected that Jay Nakamura will also be around the same age range (late-teens to early twenties). Jay and Jon will not only share a kiss but are confirmed to form a relationship between them.

Live-action representation:

The CW’s acclaimed and fan-favorite show, Superman and Lois, is the only live-action project where Jonathan Kent and his twin brother Jordan Kent are featured as teenagers.

Note: Jordan Kent, who inherited the Kryptonian powers from Superman in the show, is an original character and does not originate from the comics.

Jon Kent went through a breakup in the first season of the show. Although in the last few episodes, a romance was hinted at between Jon and a girl who is his high school junior.

However, after new revelations about the character in the comics, The CW could take up the opportunity to represent Jon Kent as bi in the show as well. The network is famously known for its diversity amongst cast and inclusion of minority characters, especially from the LGBTQ+ community.

Also Read

While comic fans of the LGBTQ+ community have rejoiced at the news of the current Superman being bi, several comic readers have disliked this choice and caused an uproar on social media.

Edited by Prem Deshpande