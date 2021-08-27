Who is Eric Fields? Dwayne Johnson look-alike leaves fans in awe of uncanny resemblance

On August 21, Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of one of its lieutenants, Eric Fields. The photo showcased Fields with a Walmart worker at Hartselle. Since then, the snap has gone viral all over the internet, where every netizen was intrigued by the Lieutenant’s uncanny resemblance to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Two days later, Alabaman TikTok user chandlerelyse posted a video of the picture, which has garnered close to 2 million views so far. In an interview with AL.com, Eric Fields labeled his resemblance to Dwayne Johnson a “running joke.”

He further added,

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child."

Fields iterated,

“I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Who is Eric Fields? All about the Alabama cop who looks like Dwayne Johnson

.@TheRock doing double duty as an Alabama sheriff?



Nope!



That’s Lt. Eric Fields, 6’2”, 230 pounds, husband and father of two.

A good guy doing good things.



And the biggest #TheRock fan ever!https://t.co/35lqF9INd1#DwayneJohnson @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/T98UDaD2pY — Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) August 24, 2021

Eric Fields is a 37-year-old lieutenant, who has reportedly worked with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years. According to AL.com, Fields has worked at the jail, investigated crimes and has also been in the special victims unit. Furthermore, as an officer, he has also worked with drug endangered children.

The Alabama cop was promoted to corporal during his ongoing service, and then promoted to lieutenant from sergeant. As a lieutenant, Eric Fields is a firearms safety instructor and works as a tactical training guide to presumably help novice cops. He is also a sworn Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Coincidentally, Eric Fields also does Dwayne Johnson impressions and obliges requests from friends and strangers to say The Rock’s catchphrases. The police lieutenant said,

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody...I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know."

Lieutenant Eric Fields further added,

It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess.”

Regarding his views on his resemblance to Dwayne Johnson, Eric says:

“I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

However, while Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is reportedly 6’4” and around 260 lbs, Eric Fields is reported to be 6’2” and 230 lbs. Eric’s shaved head, similar skin tone and close muscular build contribute to the likeness he shares with the former WWE star.

