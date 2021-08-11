John Cena posts photo of his lookalike, "Black John Cena"

John Cena recently posted a photo of a 24-year-old bodybuilder named Brendan Cobbina, who's currently trending on social media as "Black John Cena."

It all started when Cobbina posted a photo of himself on his Twitter handle. The post quickly garnered major attention, with many comparing his looks to that of Cena. His picture has given birth to tons of memes and jokes on social media over the past few days.

John Cena noticed the same and posted Cobbina's picture on his official Instagram handle. Check out the photo below:

Here's the original post that Cobbina made three days ago:

Throwback to a photo.



Yes I cropped all of my close friends and kept myself! pic.twitter.com/EBegGe0IiE — Brendan Cobbina (@iamcobbina) August 8, 2021

His photo grabbed the attention of WWE Superstar R-Truth as well, who posted a hilarious video in response:

"Black John Cena" is currently a hot trend on Twitter

As can be seen above, "Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina has become an overnight celebrity on social media courtesy of his resemblance to the 16-time World Champion. His post has garnered more than 64,000 likes on Twitter so far, and Cena's Instagram post is bound to make him more famous in the coming days.

The Leader of the Cenation is currently making regular appearances for WWE. He made his big return to the promotion at the end of the 2021 Money In The Bank event and later challenged Roman Reigns for a huge showdown at SummerSlam.

Both superstars will square off for the Universal title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Cena is also competing in dark matches and house shows on a weekly basis, on the road to SummerSlam.

"When WWE wants you to come back, I gave them myself, they asked me to come back for only a few dates and I said, 'No, I want to do all these dates.' To one, get back in front of an audience. Two, to help the brand get audiences back in the building," said John Cena.

As for Brendan Cobbina, he is a fitness trainer and the founder of Omega Muscles. He has an Instagram handle as well and you can check it out HERE. Cobbina is seemingly enjoying the sudden fame that his Twitter post led to. He noticed the traction his post was getting and tagged Cena in another tweet, which might've made the WWE legend aware of the "Black John Cena" trend.

@JohnCena hey come and see this quickly. Gotta battle the allegations — Brendan Cobbina (@iamcobbina) August 9, 2021

What do you think? Do you see any resemblance between John Cena and Brendan Cobbina? Share your comments below!

Edited by Kaushik Das