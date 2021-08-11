Top 10 celebrity lookalikes that will blow your mind

Most celebrities in the entertainment industry have to maintain a certain standard of appeal, looks, and fashion sense. While these looks are common in tinsel towns worldwide, they incite a sensation of awe in fans.

However, just as people from less glamorous walks of life may bump into their lookalikes, celebrities often find actors who bear a striking resemblance to them.

Please note that this list skips celebrities famously known to have other celebrity lookalikes: Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Isla Fisher, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jessica Chastain.

Fans often misrecognize these celebrities because of their resemblance

10) Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" and Emma Mackey as Maeve in "Sex Education." (Image via Warner Bros. Studios and Netflix)

Emma Mackey, who is better known for Netflix’s popular teen-comedy series “Sex Education,” bears an uncanny resemblance to “The Suicide Squad (2021)” star Margot Robbie (31). In an interview with BBC one, Robbie even mentioned being misrecognized as a Mackey in Australia.

Meanwhile, Emma (25) labeled it as a “running joke” in another BBC One interview.

9) Logan Marshall-Green and Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in "Venom (2018)" and Logan Marshall-Green as Grey Trace in "Upgrade (2018)" (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment and Blumhouse Productions)

Although these celebrities are not commonly mistaken for one another due to Hardy’s superstar stature, they echo each other’s looks. The “Upgrade (2018)” star Logan Marshall-Green (44) and “Venom (2018)” star Tom Hardy (43) carry some resemblance in their nose, hairstyle, and beard style.

8) Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Fun time today at my first ever polo match! Great seeing @ninadobrev w/ my girl @MelanieIglesias💩🏇💕 pic.twitter.com/XV5VsgM8m9 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) October 18, 2015

Other than their mirroring appearance, there is another thing in common between Victoria Justice (28) and Nina Dobrev (32). Both celebrities garnered their fame by starring in teen-comedy shows, Nickelodeon’s “Victorious (Victoria Justice’s show)” and CTV’s “Degrasse (Nina Dobrev’s show).”

7) Khloe Kadarshian and Marren Morris

Khloe Kadarshian and Maren Morris carry enough resemblance to be amongst the celebrities who are twins. (Image via Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

The American singer-songwriter Marren Morris (31-years old and most famously known for her song “The Middle”) resembles the youngest Kadarshian sister, Khloe (37).

6) Lucy Hale and Olivia Cooke

Lucy Hale and Olivia Cooke. (Image via Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images, and Matt Doyle, Backstage)

The American singer and actress Lucy Hale is mostly known for her roles in series like “Bionic Woman (2007)” and “Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017).” The 32-year old looks a lot like “Ready Player One (2018)” star Olivia Cooke (27).

5) Nicholas Hoult and Ed Skrein

Nicholas Hoult and Ed Skrein are two of the celebrities who look like doppelgangers of each other (Image via DFree/Shutterstock, and Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock)

The similarities between these two celebrities are not bound to just their appearances. Both actors are British and have appeared in Fox’s Marvel films. While Nicholas Hoult portrayed a young Hank McCoy (AKA “The Beast”), Skrein played the antagonist “Ajax” in 2016’s superhit, “Deadpool.”

Furthermore, both actors are in their 30’s, with Hoult being 31 and Skrein being 38.

4) Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Theo James

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Theo James. (Image via: Aviron Pictures, and Jaap Buitendijk/Entertainment Weekly)

Theo James (36) is a British actor best known for her role in the “Divergent” series. While Hero Fiennes Tiffin (23) is also a British actor who is known for playing a young Tom Riddle (Voldemort) in 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” The actor is also known for portraying Hardin Scott in the “After” film series.

3) Minka Kelly and August Ames

Minka Kelly and August Ames are perhaps the most easily misrecognizable celebrities. (Image via: Stefanie Keenan/Instyle (2015), and Instagram/realaugustames)

The 41-Year old “Titans” star Minka Kelly bears an uncanny resemblance to late adult film actress August Ames, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 23.

2) Josh Hartnett and Taylor Kitsch

Josh Harnett and Taylor Kitsch. (Image via JustJared, and Scott Gries/Invision/AP)

The “Pearl Harbor (2001)” and “Black Hawk Down (2001)” actor Josh Hartnett (43) bears quite a resemblance to Taylor Kitsch (40), best known for portraying Tim Riggins in NBC’s television series “Friday Night Lights.” Taylor is also recognized for starring in 2012’s “Battleship.”

1) Sacha Baron Cohen and Jim Sarbh

Sasha Baron Cohen and Jim Sarbh. (Image via Lisa O'Connor/AFP, and Instagram/jimsarbhforreal)

The “Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen (49) is practically the identical twin of Bollywood actor and “Made in Heaven” star Jim Sarbh (33). These two celebrities top the list because of their uncanny resemblance.

With recent Deepfaking tech, any person bearing a passing resemblance to celebrities can impersonate their looks accurately. So, this article listed celebrities who naturally resemble each other.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen