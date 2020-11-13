WATCH: KSI and Pokimane star in Rush Hour, courtesy of a flawless deepfake 

Pokimane and KSI in Rush Hour 3? Well, in today's digital age and with the advent of Deepfake technology, anything is possible.

Recently, a hilarious clip surfaced online, where two of the biggest content creators today, that being Pokimane and KSI, can be seen featuring in a scene from the popular movie, Rush Hour 3, all thanks to a near perfect deepfake.

The video was released by a YouTuber called MagicOfBarca, who is known to make similar deepfake videos of famous footballers and internet personalities such as PewDiePie, KSI and more.

Deepfake has become quite a popular tool of late, where a person is replaced with someone else's likeness to create an entirely new perception of a particular character or moment.

Over here, the scene in question is an iconic one from Rush Hour 3, where Pokimane and KSI fill in for Noemie Lenoir and Chris Tucker respectively, and fans of the film will certainly be familiar with the hilarity that ensues soon after.

Rush Hour ft. Pokimane and KSI

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Jeje "KSI" Olatunji are two of the most notable streamers today, each of whom have amassed their own million-strong fanbase. They are immensely popular with the masses and continue to rake in millions of views, as well as followers, with each passing day.

In the hilarious video above via deepfake, KSI and Pokimane feature in a comedic scene from Brett Ratner's action-comedy film, Rush Hour 3. Rush Hour is a popular movie franchise starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, which has become synonymous with over-the top stunts and comedic sequences.

In one of the funniest scenes of Rush Hour 3, KSI steps into the shoes of Chris Tucker's Inspector James Carter, who attempts to flirt with Pokimane's Genevieve. Thinking that she cannot understand English, he goes on to drop sleazy one-liners which ends in catastrophe, as 'Pokimane' reveals that she knows six languages, English included!

With this recent video, it goes to show that there is certainly no dearth of innovation online, especially when it comes to popular content creators such as Pokimane and KSI.