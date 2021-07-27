BTS' Jungkook reveals that Billie Eilish's debut album left a huge mark on him and hopes his first mixtape can emulate the effect

BTS' Jungkook was moved by Billie Eilish's debut album, enough to hope that his first mixtape will evoke a similar reaction in audiences.

Jungkook opened up about what life was like after back-to-back success with Dynamite, Butter, and now Permission to Dance to Weverse Magazine. The star confessed that it was indeed a responsibility to work harder in bringing better songs to the audience.

He also said that he has begun to concentrate on improving his singing. He spends an hour a day focusing on honing his singing. In this interview, he also spoke about why his mixtape is taking as long as it has.

Jungkook wants to release a mixtape as soon as possible

Jungkook has not been able to perform in the presence of ARMY for a while now due to the pandemic that hit the world in 2019. It is time for him to shine as the main vocalist of the band, considering he opened the recent three tracks from BTS.

When asked if he didn't feel bad about the situation, Jungkook explained with a laugh and said, "I really need to hurry up and make a mixtape, first of all."

When asked about how his work on the mixtape was going, he said,

"I was working on it just before I came. But it’s hard! (laughs) I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard, and found success. But anyone could do that. So I keep thinking I want to make up my own original, complex story and write the songs from there."

That was also when he spoke of how Eilish’s debut album made an impression on him. He was enamored with how the album was received when it was released. That was the kind of response he hoped to emulate.

"When it came out, in that respect. And it’d be nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, but even if it’s all jumbled up, that’s fine, too, as long the good songs keep on coming. That’s sort of what I’m thinking."

Jungkook also explained that his focus was not on the album's story as a whole. He explained,

"I’m just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song. If I get that feeling right after listening to a track, I’ll try and make it. And I’m going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted."

