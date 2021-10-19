Who is PJ Henderson on 'The Bachelorette'? 5 quick facts about firefighter

ABC is all set to launch a new season of The Bachelorette, a popular dating TV reality show. Led by The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Michelle Young, the eighteenth season will revolve around her and focus on Young trying to find her perfect match from the 30 incredible male contestants.

One of the handsome hunks from The Bachelorette is PJ Henderson, a 30-year-old firefighter from Houston, Texas. His cast bio, posted on the network’s site, describes him as:

“PJ is a natural caretaker. He loves his job as a firefighter and is someone who wants to make sure that the people he loves are always happy, protected and healthy.”

Five quick facts about PJ Henderson

1) He is not a fan of opera music.

2) Henderson is a board member of The Bakari Foundation (TBF), which helps families in mourning. He is also a board member for the clothing brand Bakari Luxury Sportswear (BLS).

3) His cast bio mentions that Henderson is the last single, unmarried man out of all his friends.

4) The Bachelorette contestant wishes to visit Brazil someday and attend the famed Rio Carnival.

5) His favorite way to pass time is solving a Rubik’s Cube.

Henderson is ready to settle down with the right woman who he expects to be loyal, beautiful, and loves to travel. Based on his bio, this is what he wishes from his life partner:

“He loves when he and his partner can enjoy working out together and hopes to find someone who has a thirst for travel just as much as he does.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Besides Henderson, The Bachelorette Season 18 has another firefighter, Daniel Tully, who, in fact, met Young in his work uniform on set. Only time will tell which of these two hunks will be able to impress the show’s lead.

Other contestants include Edward, Alec, Brandon J, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Bryan, Mollique, Spencer, Nayte, Casey, Pardeep, Peter, Brandon K, Chris Gallant, Chris Sutton, Clayton, Rodney, Garrett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, Olu, Ryan, Rick, Romeo, and Will.

For those unaware, The Bachelorette series' official synopsis reads as follows:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere. The first episode is all set to air on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Atul S