Who is Daniel Tully on 'The Bachelorette'? Texan man shows up on set dressed as a firefighter

The Bachelorette Season 18 is around the corner and fans are eagerly waiting to see all the drama that comes with it. This time, the lead cast member is Michelle Young, who became popular because of her smile and sense of humor on a season of the Matt James-led The Bachelor.

Her journey to find love among the 30 incredible men begins next week. While most of the contestants are eligible bachelors, Daniel Tully is the one who shares more than one interest with Young.

Like her, Tully is into sports and loves to spend his free time biking and hiking. Also, he is looking for someone who is adventurous. Interestingly, Young’s bio posted on ABC’s website reads:

“When Young is not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life.”

Is this a match made in heaven? Only time will tell.

Who is Daniel Tully?

Daniel Tully meets Michelle Young on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18 (Image via ABC)

Daniel Tully is a 26-year-old firefighter from Austin, Texas. He loves his job so much that he showed up on The Bachelorette set dressed as a firefighter to impress Young.

He is apparently a family man who describes his favorite thing in the world is being “an uncle to his niece.” As he is ready to settle down, his cast bio mentions what qualities he wants in his life partner. He wants someone who is fun, intelligent, keeps him on his toes and can have a good conversation.

Speaking of Young, Tully is confident and optimistic that he will not be returning home a single man.

Here are some fun facts about Tully that fans as well as Young might find interesting. He is curious to know whether aliens are real or not. The Connect Four champ is also a fan of Christmas music.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

This season's The Bachelorette contestants include Alec, Brandon K, Bryan, Mollique, Spencer, Nayte, Casey, Brandon K, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Rodney, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Romeo, Brandon J, Ryan, and Will.

All of them will try to woo Young who will then choose her one true love at the end of the season.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

Also Read

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to premiere Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can also stream new episodes on Hulu the next day.

Edited by Danyal Arabi