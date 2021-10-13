Who is Bryan Witzmann on 'The Bachelorette'? Ex-NFL player has traveled to six continents

The ABC-backed reality series, The Bachelorette, is all set to premiere next week. Fans are super excited for season 18 as it will feature Michelle Young as the lead who gained popularity from the Matt James-led season of The Bachelor.

While Bachelor Nation followers are eagerly waiting to see who Young will choose among the 30 contestants, there is one such handsome hunk among them who is a world traveler. His name is Bryan Witzmann, who believes in serendipity and that meeting Young is meant to be.

Who is Bryan Witzmann?

Bryan Witzmann joins The Bachelorette Season 18 in search of a wife who loves to travel and will hopefully join him on his journey across the globe. Witzmann describes himself as a religious, food-loving, down-to-earth and family-oriented person.

He is also a rom com believer who thanks his sisters for making him watch romantic films growing up. While Witzmann believes in fate, he also likes to make grand gestures to show his affection. He is clearly someone out of romantic novels who might impress Young. As an ex-NFL player, both of them also share a common interest in terms of sports (Young is a former basketball player).

Witzmann is not just a traveler and romantic person; according to his Instagram bio, he is also a civil engineering graduate, MBA candidate, political junkie, amateur chef and has been an NFL vet for seven years.

His cast bio, posted on ABC's website, mentions some interesting fun facts about the 31-year-old Chicago resident. The world traveler has apparently covered six continents out of seven. He is yet to travel to Antarctica.

Here are a couple more facts about him:

“Bryan loves philosophy and would love to ask Socrates a few questions. Bryan thinks orchids are majestic.”

About 'The Bachelorette' Season 18

The new season’s trailer has left fans curious. In The Bachelorette Season 18 promo video, Young is seen going on dates with the dashing contestants, followed by a lot of drama and heartbreak. Will Young be able to follow in the footsteps of the previous seasons’ bachelorettes? Only time will tell.

Last season was led by Katie Thurston, who chose Blake Moynes. The couple got engaged in the finale.

For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, here is what The Bachelorette involves:

Also Read

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette Season 18 will air the premiere episode on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Sabine Algur