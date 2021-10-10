Who is Michelle Young? 'The Bachelorette' lead is a former basketball player and a fifth-grade teacher

The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to premiere Tuesday on ABC. Bachelor Nation fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the lucky guy this time.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette reads:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

The lead of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is Michelle Young, who appeared on Matt James’ The Bachelor. She will be seen going on dates with the handsome hunks and deciding which of the 30 bachelors will be her one true love.

Who is Michelle Young?

Michelle Young became famous on The Bachelor Season 25. Despite arriving late on the show, she impressed the show’s lead, James, and won millions of hearts. Fans loved Young’s infectious smile and sense of humour, which also impressed the creators of Bachelor Nation.

The 28-year-old Young is a fifth-grade teacher who aims to prepare her students to be the next generation of community leaders. She is also a former Division I basketball player and will often be seen playing with contestants on The Bachelorette.

Young describes herself as adventurous and a foodie person who loves eating from local food trucks. When she is not working, she prefers spending time with friends hiking and wine tasting.

Young’s bio on the network’s site explains what she is looking for in a life partner. It reads:

“As a partner, Young describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. She has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Last season was led by Katie Thurston, who chose Blake Moynes as her partner and the couple even got engaged on the show finale. Will Young follow Thurston’s footsteps? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, she is looking for someone she can trust. In fact, in the trailer, Young is seen talking about the same.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.”

As the clip shows Young having a good time with the boys, co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams reveal that some of the contestants are not loyal to her. While one hunk has reportedly participated in The Bachelorette for fame, another has been planning his moves from the beginning.

Now, what will be Young’s next step? To know more, catch the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 this Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM (ET) on ABC.

