What does Blake Moynes do for a living? All about Katie Thurston's fiance as The Bachelorette concludes in riveting fashion

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are officially The Bachelorette’s newly engaged couple.

Following a whirlwind competition, Katie decided to give Blake the final rose as the latest season of The Bachelorette came to an end.

After a dreamy confession in the August 9 episode of the show, Blake Moynes got down on one knee to propose to Katie Thurston with a Neil Lane ring.

After the final episode, Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston appeared on the After The Final Rose special to talk about their blossoming relationship.

Katie stated that she is looking forward to starting a new life with her fiance:

“Every day, our love continues to grow stronger and stronger. We are not even the same couple that you guys just saw go down on one knee. We are so much more already, and we're just so excited to start our lives together.”

Blake added that they were overwhelmed to go public about their engagement:

“We’ve been waiting for this for so long. It’s tough to celebrate an engagement secretly. We're just ready to get out and live real life now.”

Surprisingly, Blake Moynes appeared as the guest star of the season and only entered the competition a few weeks before the finale. The wildlife manager competed to win Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' hearts on the previous seasons of The Bachelorette.

Blake went on to share that Katie caught his eye for the first time when she appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Katie also revealed that Blake previously slid into her DMs after the first episode.

Meet Katie Thurston's fiance and The Bachelorette winner, Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston's fiance Blake Moynes is a wildlife manager (Image via Instagram/Blake Moynes)

Blake Moynes is a professional wildlife manager based in Canada. He holds immense love and passion for the environment. He has also launched his own merch line to donate the proceedings towards wildlife conservation.

The 30-year-old has reportedly studied several wildlife management programs and calls himself a “wildlife enthusiast”. He is fond of working outdoors and often serves as a volunteer to help endangered species.

He recently adopted a rhino from Care For Wild Rhino Sanctuary, the largest sanctuary for orphaned rhinos in the world.

Blake also has his own pet dogs and a cat. His mother, Emily, is a life and relationship coach for women.

Blake grew up with his brother, Taylor, and sister, Cody.

Blake Moynes is recognized for his appearances on three consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette. He came under the spotlight after appearing in Clare Crawley’s season. He suffered a dramatic heartbreak after Clare rejected him for Dale Moss.

The reality TV personality went on to compete for Tayshia Adams on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, he faced rejection once again after the latter sent him home mid-show.

However, Blake Moynes has successfully found love on his third attempt at the show. He is officially engaged with Season 17 star Katie Thurston and is planning to embark on a new journey with his fiance.

