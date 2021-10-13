Who is Chris Gallant on 'The Bachelorette'? Motivational speaker is an escape room fan

The Bachelorette returns with season 18, led by Michelle Young. She will be seen going on dates with 30 contestants as she narrows down her suitors to her one true love.

Young became popular after her appearance on The Bachelor Season 25, where her infectious smile and sense of humor stole hearts. Among all the handsome hunks, Chris Gallant is one such contestant on The Bachelorette who wishes to feel an instant spark when he meets Young.

Who is Chris Gallant?

Chris Gallant, a 28-year-old motivational speaker, is also a former NFL player. Interestingly, most of The Bachelorette contestants belong to a sports background, same as Young. Gallant, too, is an experienced football player who believes commitment is “the name of the game.”

The kindhearted Nova Scotia resident is looking for someone who will be all into him, like he will be into her. He wants to feel a genuine connection and find the right soul with whom his energy can bond.

According to his cast bio on the network’s site, Gallant’s ideal woman is an:

“Active, vulnerable and a good person on the inside. Chris is looking for his best friend, someone who he can bring home to his family, and someone that he just absolutely adores.”

Only time will tell whether Young will fit the bill or not.

Meanwhile, it might interest fans to know that Gallant apparently loves to participate in escape rooms and spoken word poetry. He is fond of his two cats, who have weird names — Cat and Small Cat.

About the bachelorette Michelle Young

The 28-year-old Michelle Young is a fifth grade teacher, who aims to prepare her students to be the next generation of community leaders. The former Division I basketball player describes herself as adventurous, compassionate, loyal and supportive.

Her cast bio includes what she is looking for in her life partner:

“She wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

The previous season was led by Katie Thurston, who found love with Blake Moynes. The couple were engaged in the finale.

The new season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

