Who is Rodney Mathews on 'The Bachelorette'? Sales rep credits mom for his success

The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to commence with 30 charming and talented contestants who have participated in wooing Michelle Young. She is this season’s bachelorette and has come on the show to hopefully find her true love.

All set to win her heart, Rodney Mathews is one of the contestants who describes himself as “a glass-half-full kind of guy.” Interestingly, Young and Mathews have a lot in common and could make a perfect couple on The Bachelorette. Both of them are former athletes and are looking for an honest, trustworthy person in a relationship.

Who is Rodney Mathews?

Hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Rodney Mathews is a sales representative by profession. The 29-year-old is a former NFL player who would have made his career in football if he wouldn’t have had a career-ending injury. However, he didn’t lose hope and redirected his hard work toward being a sales rep.

Mathews, who is close to his family, credits his mother for his success. She was a single mother who worked multiple jobs to raise her children. The Bachelorette contestant often posts heartfelt messages about his mom on social media.

While he is happy with his job, he would also like to share his happiness with someone when he comes home. Mathews is not coming on the show to waste anyone’s time. Instead, he wants someone who has a clear vision of life like he does and with whom he builds a deep mental connection.

His cast bio mentions some fun facts about the handsome hunk. They are:

“Rodney is afraid of opossums. Rodney is terrified of being catfished. Rodney is very into intermittent fasting but only on weekdays.”

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Most of the contestants, who are set to appear on The Bachelorette Season 18, have a background in sports. This is one of the major factors they have in common with the show’s lead Michelle Young. As she is a former Division I basketball player, she is looking for someone who shares the same interest.

Whether she finds Mathews interesting or someone else on The Bachelorette, only time will tell. Meanwhile, get ready to enjoy the new episodes on ABC from Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

The previous Katie Thurston-led season was won by Blake Moynes, who proposed in the show’s finale.

