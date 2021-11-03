Why did Christine and Kody Brown divorce? All about the latter's family as ‘Sister Wives’ stars announce split 

Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown have officially parted ways after spending 25 years together. The former took to Instagram to announce their split and shared that the couple has “grown apart”.

She also mentioned that the pair will continue to be an integral part of each other’s lives and co-parent their children while supporting their family. She also thanked fans for understanding the situation and being compassionate towards them.

Kody Brown also confirmed the separation on Instagram and mentioned that Christine’s decision came with a “great deal of sadness.” He also said that the pair will continue to be “committed parents” despite going their separate ways in life.

The news of their separation comes after Christine was seen expressing disappointment in her marriage in a teaser for the upcoming season of Sister Wives:

"Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he's got a full-functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?"

The 49-year-old also addressed the struggles in her relationship with Kody last season:

“I agreed to move to Flagstaff and I followed Kody here, but it's been a struggle the whole time. I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter. I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

Christine joined Kody Brown’s plural marriage as his spiritual wife in 1994. The pair share six children together. The latter also has 12 children with his three other wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown.

A look into Kody Brown’s family and marriages

Kody Brown's life with his four wives and 18 children is documented in TLC's Sister Wives (Image via Getty Images)

Kody Brown is an American actor, best known for his appearance on TLC’s reality TV series Sister Wives. The show traces the journey of the plural Brown family with Kody, his four wives and 18 children.

The patriarch was born on 17 January 1969, to Genielle Tew and William Winn Brown. His father was also part of a plural family with three wives. He was reportedly raised in a Mormon household.

Kody met his first wife Meri Barber in 1989 and the pair got engaged that same year. The couple legally tied the knot in April 1990 and welcomed daughter Mariah together. Meri later introduced her husband to his second wife Janelle Schriever.

Janelle and Kody’s bond reportedly grew as strong as the former’s friendship with Meri. The trio decided to enter into a plural marriage after Kody spiritually married Janelle in 1993.

The couple share six children together, sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel, as well as daughters Madison and Savanah.

Meanwhile, Kody Brown proposed to his third wife Christine Allred in 1994. The pair initially met in 1990, and the latter expressed her interest in the actor after four years of a strong friendship. The duo married spiritually in March 1994.

They also share six children together, son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truly.

Kody Brown started filming Sister Wives while courting his fourth wife Robyn Sullivan. He reportedly met the latter at a church in 2009. Robyn was a divorced woman and had three children, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous relationship.

The first season of the show focused on Kody’s courtship and marriage to Robyn. The duo tied the knot spiritually in 2010 and Robyn was the first new wife to enter the plural family in 16 years.

In 2014, Kody Brown divorced his legal wife Meri to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children. He officially adopted the children in 2015 and also welcomed two biological children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella, with his fourth wife.

Kody also has two grandchildren, Axel and Evangalynn, from daughter Madison and another grandchild from daughter Mykelti.

The Brown family decided to enter the TLC reality show to make people aware of the culture surrounding plural families. Kody Brown is currently married to Meri, Janelle and Robyn after his recent split with Christine.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He also believes that his plural marriage is legal as he is only officially married to Robyn while being spiritually united with his remaining wives. The 16th season of Sister Wives is set to be released on November 21 in the wake of Kody and Christine’s divorce.

Edited by Siddharth Satish