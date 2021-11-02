How many children does Judy Sheindlin have? All about her family as new show, ‘Judy Justice’, hits screens

Judy Justice has proved to be a major comeback for Judy Sheindlin, although she took retirement from Judge Judy.

Judy Justice is a spin-off of the courtroom series Judge Judy. It is being presided over by Sheindlin and features her ruling out real-life, minor claim disputes inside a simulated courtroom set.

It is produced by Amazon Studios and is available for free streaming on the free and ad-supported video channel, IMDb TV, from November 1. Viewers can also stream the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Judy Sheindlin’s contract lets her continue the show for two more seasons.

Sheindlin was seen in a maroon robe instead of the traditional lace she used to wear. The courtroom has now got a completely modern look, and the legal star has a team to support her.

The new cast members include Sheindlin’s granddaughter, Sarah Rose, and former board-certified court reporter, Whitney Kumar, as courtroom stenographer.

The significant change that the audience will get to see is the new bailiff, Kevin Rasco, a former Los Angeles probationary officer and head of behind-the-scenes security for the last three seasons of Judge Judy on CBS.

Judy Sheindlin is also a proud mother

Judy Sheindlin, with her Lifetime Achievement Award, attends the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California (Image via Getty Images)

Judith Susan Sheindlin was born on October 21, 1942. She is a well-known television personality, producer, author, former prosecutor, and Manhattan family court judge.

Sheindlin has five children. She first married Ronald Levy in 1964. They welcomed two children, Jamie and Adam, before divorcing in 1976 after being married for 12 years.

The popular television personality then tied the knot with judge Jerry Sheindlin in 1977. Following her struggles with stress and her father’s death, Judy and Jerry divorced in 1990 and remarried a year later.

Judy then became the mother of three stepchildren, Gregory, Jonathan, and Nicole, alongside 13 grandchildren.

The 79-year-old presided over her court show, Judge Judy, from 1996 to 2021. It was the highest Nielsen-rated courtroom series and program on daytime television and a top performer in syndication.

Judge Judy has also been the recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Judy Sheindlin eventually became the longest television arbitrator in courtroom-themed programming and earned a position in the Guinness World Records in 2015. She also became a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2019.

Edited by Ravi Iyer