TXT’s variety show TO DO is back: Here’s all you need to know about it

BIGHIT MUSIC announced TXT’s exclusive variety show TO DO’s return on November 1. The variety show took a break to promote its comeback release, with its last episode airing on July 26. TO DO’s season 5 has finally been announced, and MOAs (TXT’s fandom) are having the time of their life.

With four seasons already out, the company posted a to-do list for fans to follow. The list includes a binge-watch party for previous seasons on their YouTube channel and the premiere date for TO DO season 5.

When will TXT’s TO DO season 5 start airing?

‘To Do is back’ trended on Twitter in no time as the company suddenly released details of the show’s new season. Like other variety shows, TO DO offers fans refreshing new content with each episode, as members compete with each other or the production team to win prizes.

In a surprisingly happy turn of events, MOAs were treated to the news of their favorite TXT variety show, TO DO, returning to Vlive and Weverse. The announcement made waves across Twitter as fans celebrated the return of one of their “happy pills,” which was on a brief hiatus due to the group’s music releases.

The company released a schedule for fans to follow, giving them a chance to watch previous seasons and have fun with fellow MOAs worldwide. From November 5 to 7, TXT’s official YouTube channel will have a binge-watch party replaying all the 56 episodes of the TO DO show. The timings for the three days differ.

On November 5, the binge-watch party will take place from 3 AM to 11 AM ET. On November 6, it will start at 11 PM to 10 AM ET. On November 7, the party will take place from 11 PM to 9.30 AM ET.

The new season of TO DO will then premiere on November 8, 2021.

Fans react to TO DO’s new season announcement by trending ‘To Do Is Back’ on Twitter

With TXT’s reality show Talk X Today season 4’s finale episode today, MOAs worried about their Mondays without the LO$ER=LOVER group. However, they’re now celebrating TO DO’s new season announcement in adorable ways.

khylie⁷ @marahuyobtxt no more talk x today to do is back no more talk x today to do is back https://t.co/CEr2atD3Bf

yeonjunthoughtz @yeonjunthoughtz

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER

Me next week because TO DO is back!! Me next week because TO DO is back!!#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/7FkUD8EC93

pepay @txtlueur but moas earlier are being sad over their mondays being empty bcs talk x today is done but txt official drops that to do is coming back on november 8 😭😭 but moas earlier are being sad over their mondays being empty bcs talk x today is done but txt official drops that to do is coming back on november 8 😭😭

Sora Kim¹² ✙ 🎃 @SoraKim02 @TXT_bighit Is this for real!?!? Our serotonin boost is back again. It's been half a year since we have drought era in To Do 🥺😭😭 @TXT_bighit Is this for real!?!? Our serotonin boost is back again. It's been half a year since we have drought era in To Do 🥺😭😭

pepay @txtlueur but moas earlier are being sad over their mondays being empty bcs talk x today is done but txt official drops that to do is coming back on november 8 😭😭 but moas earlier are being sad over their mondays being empty bcs talk x today is done but txt official drops that to do is coming back on november 8 😭😭

Where to watch TXT’s variety show TO DO?

TXT’s TO DO’s latest season will be available to stream on Vlive, Weverse and YouTube. The previous four seasons are also available on the three platforms mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the group has a new release with their Japanese album Chaotic Wonderland on November 10, 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar