TXT’s Frost MV Theories: MOAs put on their detective hats to make sense of the storyline

TXT released the highly-anticipated Frost music video on October 28 KST and needless to say, the fandom is going berserk over it. Frost is a B-side track from the group’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Simply put, the music video is a mix of Marvel and Alice in Wonderland.

Like the group’s previous music videos, Frost takes the storyline and visuals up a glaring notch by offering a cinematic epic story of The Star Seekers in just four minutes. MOAs have turned detectives and are searching for clues that will help them connect the dots in the storyline. So far, many of them have been successful.

HYBE’s forte is a complex storyline and TXT’s, as revealed by BTS’ leader RM, is even more painstakingly intricate than theirs. Frost’s music video, filled with Easter eggs every five seconds, is proof of this.

Frost confirms MOAs theory that the boys can travel through time and even dimensions. The first half of the video has TXT jumping from the ordinary or real-world to another, filled with flowers, sunshine, and all things good. However, it soon takes a dark turn when they meet a mysterious fortune-teller and so begins The Star Seekers’ journey.

Each member’s character struggles to fight their demons to save each other’s lives. By the end of the video, the members manage to travel back to the real world just in time before everything around them is destroyed. But they, unfortunately, brought the book back with them.

okay hold on, in dooms night they are seen with these magical stuff and in the frost mv they acquired it from that weird cape dude so mystery 1 solved where they got it from

THEY HAVE THREE PATH/WAY TO GO TO MAGIC ISLAND ig? Magic Island - Train, Run Away - the pool alley, Frost - Sinkhole

Yeonjun in magic island mv asked the members to go to ttukseom and in Frost MV they went there again but ofcourse different thing happened

magic island burned down and they got back into the real world while stealing the book(?) that's why the cloaked man is following them in the concept trailer???

One fan tweeted about Huening Kai having an evil side and fighting his own shadow. Many others have noted that the child on the toy horse Soobin sees in his crystal ball engulfed in fire is the child Huening Kai from the Eternally music video.

Yeonjun's stuck in a desert fighting a monster and Taehyun is barely holding on to a dead tree full of ravens. With Beomgyu stuck in a paradox, or possibly opening up Pandora’s box, a golden key, eggs, the mysterious man - TXT’s Frost opens up a whole new chapter.

Meanwhile, TXT’s upcoming release is their Japanese comeback album Chaotic Wonderland. It will be released on November 10, 2021.

