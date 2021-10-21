Top 5 K-pop comebacks in November 2021: Confirmed and Rumored

As the year nears its end, a large lineup of K-pop comebacks is confirmed for November 2021. Things look great in the K-pop industry as some groups announced their upcoming concerts, some are rumored to have comebacks, and some have already confirmed theirs.

November marks another month of incredible music releases that fans have been waiting for. Ending the year with a bang, let's take a look at what the next month has in store for K-pop stans.

Top 5 highly-anticipated K-pop comebacks in November 2021

5. THE BOYZ

Release date: November 1, 6 PM KST

The THRILL-ING group will start November with a hauntingly beautiful themed album titled Maverick. THE BOYZ has shared teaser photos for their upcoming comeback album which is also their third single album. The group released their sixth EP THRILL-ING two months ago, and they’re already returning with another epic-looking comeback.

4. Super Junior-D&E

Release date: November 2, 6 PM KST

Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk’s first full-length album COUNTDOWN will be released next month after debuting as a duo in 2011. As a gift for fans, Donghae and Eunhyuk pre-released their singles California Love and Be, respectively.

3. ONEUS

Release date: November 9, 6 PM KST

K-pop group ONEUS will be making their third comeback of the year with their sixth mini-album titled BLOOD MOON. Their second comeback was Binary Code in May and first their first was with Devil in January. The upcoming release seems to go deeper into the dark side as the schedule poster showcases the lunar cycle with a mysterious symbol in the center.

2. TXT

Release date: November 10

After climbing the Billboard charts like a trailblazer, K-pop group TXT will be making a Japanese comeback in November. Chaotic Wonderland is the group’s first Japanese mini-album since their studio album Still Dreaming. The album has the members slay Snow Prince concept in the photos and it will consist of four songs. These are Japanese versions of 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), MOA Diary, and feature new Japanese singles Ito and Magic.

1. TWICE

TWICE

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)Physical Pre-order

Amazon

TWICE.lnk.to/formula-of-love#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove TWICE 3rd Full Album"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"Release on2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)Physical Pre-orderAmazon TWICE 3rd Full Album

"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"Release on

2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)Physical Pre-order

Amazon

TWICE.lnk.to/formula-of-love#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove

Release date: November 12, 2 PM KST

The K-pop girl group will be making their second comeback with their third full album, Formula Love: O+T=<3. TWICE had previously made their comeback with their catchy song Alcohol-Free in June. The group celebrated their sixth debut anniversary today, on October 20, by releasing a fan song CANDY.

Rumored comebacks:

Stray Kids and ITZY

In a financial report predicting JYP Entertainment’s profits, it was revealed that Stray Kids and ITZY may be making a comeback in November.

Stray Kids have recently wrapped up promotions for their Japanese single Scars and their Korean comeback NOEASY. A photo of a potential schedule on Twitter reveals the upcoming release in a repackaged album.

For ITZY, no specifications in the rumored schedule were given but K-pop fans believe it will be their Japanese debut as the girl group released their album Crazy in Love in September.

