Are Stray Kids and ITZY gearing up for a comeback in November 2021?

Stray Kids and ITZY (Images via Twitter/@Stray_Kids and @ITZYofficial)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Oct 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Rumors

As per NSPA’s report on October 12, JYP Entertainment’s Stray Kids and ITZY are preparing for their comeback in November. This is along with JYP’s other groups, TWICE and Japanese girl group NiziU too. It states the successful sales achievements of the groups.

An analyst revealed that all four JYP groups would be making a comeback in the fourth quarter, predicting positive growth in the company’s share and earnings. Fans believe Stray Kids and TWICE will be having a Korean comeback while ITZY will finally make their long-overdue Japanese comeback.

While other fans are ecstatic about the news, MIDZYs are concerned about ITZY not having enough rest period before another hectic comeback schedule drops.

Stray Kids and ITZY reportedly gearing up for a comeback in November

Both JYP’s groups Stray Kids and ITZY recently wrapped up their latest comeback, the Japanese album Scars, and Crazy In Love, respectively. However, fans will not have to wait long to see their favorite groups back in action.

Hana Financial Investment’s analyst Lee Ki Hoon revealed that four JYPE’s groups are gearing up for a comeback in November 2021 - Stray Kids, ITZY, TWICE and NiziU.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) <NOEASY>
TEASER IMAGES2021.08.23 6PM (KST)#StrayKids #스트레이키즈
#NOEASY
#소리꾼 #Thunderous
#StrayKidsComeback
#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/tDOejEU38N

As TWICE’s comeback is already announced with their third full album, STAYs and MIDZYs do believe the speculation might hold true.

The financial analyst informed this while predicting an investment profit in the company's Q4 status.

He also ended up confirming TWICE's domestic concert in December. Whether online or online is still up for speculation.

Along with TWICE, JYP is also eyeing the possibility of NiziU's tour in Japan. However, the news is almost seen as a "confirmation" of the groups' comeback.

An image of a 'JYP artist activity estimation' has been doing the rounds on Twitter for a few days. The table has all JYP groups' activities listed per quarter.

According to this I have both skz and treasure comeback in november!!! https://t.co/LE2eDk6Zdg

The fourth quarter table, titled 4Q21, for ITZY, Stray Kids and NiziU are filled too.

In Stray Kids table, the table mentions: '10/13 Japanese single, second album' and 'November repackage album (700,00 copies)

In ITZY's, the table mentions: 'November repack album (300,000 copies)' and 'December digital single'

Here's how fans are reacting to the groups' "confirmed" comeback:

SKZ NOVEMBER COMEBACK CONFIRMED
twice, skz, itzy, and niziu having a comeback on the same month. jype, yall are insane twitter.com/hyunjin_lov2/s…
skz itzy twice comebacks all in ONE MONTH?? https://t.co/ca1oaDUwbg
“twice & skz nov comeback”
me rn: https://t.co/xnJd2MNdKx
no wonder why skz are SO busy these days.. well they’re always busy but it makes sense bc they must be preparing for the next comeback in.. november 😭
why couldn’t repackage be pushed back to another month so itzy would have time to rest and we wouldn’t have to go to war with all the november comebacks https://t.co/xJTElsrf6E
wdym itzy november comeback.....I JUST WANT THEM TO REST AND LET YEJI TO FINALLY GO BACK HOME TO JEONJU😭 twitter.com/HyunJin_lov2/s…
there's a possible itzy comeback in november??? someone please save my bank account I've already bought too many albums this year 😭

Stray Kids made a comeback with NOEASY in August. It was their first album release in almost eight months and earned the 'Million Seller' title.

Also Read

They're now the only JYP artists to have surpassed one million sales with only one album. Combining that with ITZY's Crazy In Love, the groups together sold nearly two million copies.

Stray Kids, ITZY and TWICE have received an incredible reception for their latest releases. It'll be interesting to see how the company handles three groups' comeback and two groups' tour simultaneously, without making fans complain about lackluster promotions again.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
