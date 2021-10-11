NCT 127 and ITZY fans furious as members fall during performances due to slippery stage after rains

NCT 127 and ITZY fans joined hands on October 10 to demand better stage precautions from the organizers of Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert 2021. Jaehyun and Doyoung had a nasty slip, while Haechan and Johnny barely managed to take control before falling. Even ITZY’s Lia fell on the stage, though the girl group performed after NCT 127.
Rain poured on the day of the concert and there was a good amount of water on the stage. The incident has enraged fans of both clubs, who have demanded that the organizers should have cleaned up the stage properly.
NCT 127 and ITZY fall during their performances at a concert; fans demand better on-stage setup
What was going to be a fun day for fans to watch their favorite groups perform their iconic and new songs, ended up being upsetting.
Among the celebrity line-up for Gangnam Festival K-pop Concert 2021, NCT 127 and ITZY were all set to give spectacular performances. The concert took place outdoors, and unfortunately, during the rain.
The stage crew did attempt to wipe the stage, but as some fans claim, they did a "poor job" at it.
NCT 127 performed their latest release Sticker and B-side track Lemonade, along with their iconic song Kick It. During the performance, Jaehyun slipped and fell on his left hand. The fall was probably much more painful than it looked, as fans noticed that his left hand had been previously injured.
Doyoung trended on Twitter as fans noticed he had fallen during the Lemonade performance. He quickly regained his posture and continued dancing.
Clips of Haechan and Johnny almost slipping have also been doing the rounds.
After their performance, ITZY came on stage to perform. During Swipe, Lia disappeared from the frame, falling hard on the stage.
While fans praised the groups' professionalism, they unleashed their wrath on the event's organizers.
It was more concerning because the organizers let the groups perform on stage filled with rainwater. Fans even provided proof that the stage hadn't been cleaned properly.
Fans have demanded that the organisers take better on-stage precautions, especially for outdoor filming. They have even raised concerns, asking why the performances were filmed outdoors when there were no fans present.
Also Read
Despite all the problems, both NCT 127 and ITZY managed to put on their A game for their fans.
Outdoor performances are back on the rise, albeit slowly. Even though fans love the, they've been pulled back to reality, once again, about the many mishaps and injuries that occur with on-stage performances.