NCT 127’s latest TikTok feat. Lee Soo Man becomes a hot debate for netizens

NCT 127's Sticker is upping its promotional games with TikTok, especially with the agency's founder and CEO, Lee Soo Man, featured in it. The group released another TikTok video with their boss on September 21, which had fans laughing out loud.

The latest video takes Sticker quite literally as, by the end of the video, Lee Soo Man hilariously turns into a sticker on the wall. NCTzens and K-pop stans are yet again divided over whether their marketing strategy is good or plain cringey.

Lee Soo Man features in another NCT 127 video, receives mixed reactions from fans

On September 21, NCT uploaded a TikTok video where the members are seen hard at work as they practice their choreography for the title track. Lee Soo Man enters and gives suggestions in the most dramatic way possible, as members exhaustively listen to him.

The staff then call out the band's name for a practice rehearsal. Knowing the members need no more interference, Doyoung apologizes and flicks Lee Soo Man to the wall, where he ends up becoming a sticker.

The video's caption states, "When NCT 127 has Sticker practice, even Mr. Lee has to be careful".

This humorous exchange between the members and their company's CEO has left many in splits, while others have expressed their opinions that the group is trying too hard to promote the song.

Among the many reactions, some fans are already calling Lee Soo Man the 24th member of NCT. Check out the diverse reactions from fans below:

Langitᴱᴺ📌 @shineminiverse_ Why do I always see Lee soo man in nct's tiktok???? Is he a new member or something??? Why do I always see Lee soo man in nct's tiktok???? Is he a new member or something???

Alyeska. @IwanaMalik Lee soo man ni nct 24th member ke why he keep on appearing on nct’s tiktok 😭😭 Lee soo man ni nct 24th member ke why he keep on appearing on nct’s tiktok 😭😭

jo @angelbeomi lee sooman in these nct tiktok is hilarious. it so stupidly funny idk how to explain it lee sooman in these nct tiktok is hilarious. it so stupidly funny idk how to explain it

One Twitter user also pointed out that NCT's marketing team is going "wild" with their TikTok ideas and fans don't want any part in it.

hannie 🌱 @luckytennie i cannot be held responsible for my actions if i have to see lee soo man on another tiktok i cannot be held responsible for my actions if i have to see lee soo man on another tiktok

aňa @yeujuyeon is lee soo man addicted to tiktok more than money?????? is lee soo man addicted to tiktok more than money??????

kathryn KIBUM DAY @ideabytaemin i lose a year of my life everytime i see lee soo man on tiktok i lose a year of my life everytime i see lee soo man on tiktok

aul @filmzkdlin lee soo man don’t you have meetings to attend why does he use tiktok more than the idols 🤥 lee soo man don’t you have meetings to attend why does he use tiktok more than the idols 🤥

This isn't the first time Lee Soo Man's TikTok presence has been riling up fans. He had previously appeared in another NCT 127's Sticker video, and Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon's #SecondChallenge in August, for her comeback song Second (feat. BIBI).

The most recent LSM X NCT 127 Sticker video has surpassed 1.4 million views on TikTok and 38 million plays on Instagram. The first video, which was released five days ago, has surpassed 4.5 million views on TikTok and has around 50 million plays on Instagram.

If the goal for the group's marketing team was to get fans talking, the videos certainly hit the nail on the head.

Whether good or bad, NCT's TikTok videos with Lee Soo Man have become quite the rage.

