NCT 127's innovative 'Sticker' receives mixed reactions from K-pop stans

NCT 127 made their most-awaited comeback on September 17, 2021 with their third studio album, Sticker.

The title track of the same name is the most experimental song released by NCT yet. With a powerful flute in the background as its key point and emphasis on off-beat vocals, 'Sticker' is receiving rave reviews from K-pop stans.

Twitter, a K-pop stans' haven, was divided in half as fans couldn't make up their minds whether they liked Sticker or not.

Netizens debate NCT 127's experimental track 'Sticker'

NCT, short for Neo Culture Technology, the group and its sub-units have always been pushing K-pop boundaries. They're one of the few extremely experimental groups in the industry.

'The 7th Sense', 'Cherry Bomb', 'Black on Black', 'Kick It' and the most recent, 'Hot Sauce', NCT strives for artistic creativity and stretches it to far beyond ordinary music.

One such song is sub-unit NCT 127's latest comeback, 'Sticker'. Among the many innovative songs the entire group has released, 'Sticker' is probably the one that's giving K-pop stans a hard time.

The song has an off-beat structure, a heavy flute bass, goosebump-worthy high notes, and yet, it's experimental tone, whether intentional or not, is being lauded by one half of fans and criticized by others.

While some stans are calling it just another 'noisy' music released by NCT, die-hard fans defend the song, saying the group is being true to their colors and taking it a step further into their experimental zones. While some netizens claim that 'Lemonade', the B-side track, is more worthy of being the title track.

While Sticker surpassed two million sales just a day before the comeback, it does show the fans' unbelievable trust in the group and their versatility.

Here's how half of the fans reacted, calling 'Sticker' one of the most innovative tracks ever released.

ᴛᴇʜᴀ @hayeorieee actually #Sticker is a difficult song that no one can deliver it as good as them. less music background, need a strong vocal from the singer itself. so if you say this song is a 'trash', it's up to you. i would say NCT127 really did a very great job for this. i said what i said. actually #Sticker is a difficult song that no one can deliver it as good as them. less music background, need a strong vocal from the singer itself. so if you say this song is a 'trash', it's up to you. i would say NCT127 really did a very great job for this. i said what i said. https://t.co/HgbTXSYWlO

ian | semi ia bc of uni✍ @tsokkobol "lemonade should've been the title track" yes, for other boy groups. but this is nct 127 we're talking about. a title track for nct 127 should be something that is new and unique. STICKER DESERVES TO BE THE TITLE TRACK. "lemonade should've been the title track" yes, for other boy groups. but this is nct 127 we're talking about. a title track for nct 127 should be something that is new and unique. STICKER DESERVES TO BE THE TITLE TRACK.

Aggasiie🌹🐻🦄 @Bubuyongi ONLY NCT 127 CAN ALL KILL TO SINGING STICKER NO ONE CAN DO LIKE THEM !!! THEIR VOCAL, RAPP, DANCE ANOTHER LEVEL JUST PERFECTO ONLY NCT 127 CAN ALL KILL TO SINGING STICKER NO ONE CAN DO LIKE THEM !!! THEIR VOCAL, RAPP, DANCE ANOTHER LEVEL JUST PERFECTO

valentine @forvalentineboy nct 127 have been working so hard and doing so much for sticker after a very long hiatus so please vote and participate so that we can give our boys the wins they deserve! nct 127 have been working so hard and doing so much for sticker after a very long hiatus so please vote and participate so that we can give our boys the wins they deserve!

No matter what they say, NCT 127 is still the best in my heart 🙏



#NCT127 Except for "Sticker", I still need time to like it, but the rest of the songs on the album are really good!No matter what they say, NCT 127 is still the best in my heart 🙏



No matter what they say, NCT 127 is still the best in my heart 🙏



#NCT127 #NCT127_Sticker #NCT127Sticker_Accessed

ten 〠 @fiIipemo before you make fun of nct 127 sticker please keep in mind that nct’s music isn't supposed to be good it's absurdist performance art please leave them alone the songs aren't sincerely bad they're just pretending to be bad and its not nct’s fault you don't understand that :( before you make fun of nct 127 sticker please keep in mind that nct’s music isn't supposed to be good it's absurdist performance art please leave them alone the songs aren't sincerely bad they're just pretending to be bad and its not nct’s fault you don't understand that :(

While it might take some time for fans to like it, there are a majority of NCT fans as well as K-pop stans who have already labeled 'Sticker' as bad. Twitter's trending searches include "nct sticker bad", "nct 127 sticker bad" and "nct sticker horrible".

Here's how that side of Twitter is reacting:

loona gay allegations lawyer @dykeheaux many previous nct songs have been “bad” that i have still enjoyed because they’re catchy or fun but sticker is truly bad like it doesn’t even sound like music it sounds like they’re singing over random noises. this is true noise music many previous nct songs have been “bad” that i have still enjoyed because they’re catchy or fun but sticker is truly bad like it doesn’t even sound like music it sounds like they’re singing over random noises. this is true noise music

Ash : @ashnct sticker is so bad omg stop i love nct but what was that sticker is so bad omg stop i love nct but what was that

Jimin day soon ⟬⟭⁷ @buppykookoo the new nct song is sooo bad 😭😭 why did they make sticker the title when lemonade was right there???? the new nct song is sooo bad 😭😭 why did they make sticker the title when lemonade was right there????

ruby 🌌 @emiIsacrifice nct 127 has bad songs but sticker takes the cake nct 127 has bad songs but sticker takes the cake

🍂hula hooping @chaethingz I think i found my limitation in noise cause sticker by nct is NOT it, its sooo bad and it doent make any sense apart from the the first part of the bridge. I think i found my limitation in noise cause sticker by nct is NOT it, its sooo bad and it doent make any sense apart from the the first part of the bridge.

dracuvale VAL DAY! @mlkwluvuwu nct con sticker:

nct con sticker:

if i was a famous artist i'd release a really bad song just to see my fans struggle to defend it

if i was a famous artist i’d release a really bad song just to see my fans struggle to defend it

BANGTANSNINI⁷ 🌱 @bangtansnini I have nothing against NCT but sticker is so bad. i feel bad for them fr, free them from the producer I have nothing against NCT but sticker is so bad. i feel bad for them fr, free them from the producer

While fans' opinions stay divided, readers can make their own decisions. Watch NCT 127's music video for Sticker below:

Experimenting with music on one hand, NCT 127 is also taking their Tiktok game to another level. SM Entertainment's CEO and founder Lee Soo Man featured in a comical way, opening up more conversations around NCT and Sticker.

