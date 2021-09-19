NCT 127's innovative 'Sticker' receives mixed reactions from K-pop stans

NCT 127 made their most-awaited comeback on September 17, 2021 with their third studio album, Sticker.
The title track of the same name is the most experimental song released by NCT yet. With a powerful flute in the background as its key point and emphasis on off-beat vocals, 'Sticker' is receiving rave reviews from K-pop stans.
Twitter, a K-pop stans' haven, was divided in half as fans couldn't make up their minds whether they liked Sticker or not.
Netizens debate NCT 127's experimental track 'Sticker'
NCT, short for Neo Culture Technology, the group and its sub-units have always been pushing K-pop boundaries. They're one of the few extremely experimental groups in the industry.
'The 7th Sense', 'Cherry Bomb', 'Black on Black', 'Kick It' and the most recent, 'Hot Sauce', NCT strives for artistic creativity and stretches it to far beyond ordinary music.
One such song is sub-unit NCT 127's latest comeback, 'Sticker'. Among the many innovative songs the entire group has released, 'Sticker' is probably the one that's giving K-pop stans a hard time.
The song has an off-beat structure, a heavy flute bass, goosebump-worthy high notes, and yet, it's experimental tone, whether intentional or not, is being lauded by one half of fans and criticized by others.
While some stans are calling it just another 'noisy' music released by NCT, die-hard fans defend the song, saying the group is being true to their colors and taking it a step further into their experimental zones. While some netizens claim that 'Lemonade', the B-side track, is more worthy of being the title track.
While Sticker surpassed two million sales just a day before the comeback, it does show the fans' unbelievable trust in the group and their versatility.
Here's how half of the fans reacted, calling 'Sticker' one of the most innovative tracks ever released.
While it might take some time for fans to like it, there are a majority of NCT fans as well as K-pop stans who have already labeled 'Sticker' as bad. Twitter's trending searches include "nct sticker bad", "nct 127 sticker bad" and "nct sticker horrible".
Here's how that side of Twitter is reacting:
While fans' opinions stay divided, readers can make their own decisions. Watch NCT 127's music video for Sticker below:
Experimenting with music on one hand, NCT 127 is also taking their Tiktok game to another level. SM Entertainment's CEO and founder Lee Soo Man featured in a comical way, opening up more conversations around NCT and Sticker.