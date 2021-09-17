Jaehyun goes viral as NCT 127 release 'Sticker' photocards

NCT 127 dropped their 3rd and latest album Sticker on September 17 KST. The album sees Jaehyun make a return as the lead vocalist of the band.

NCT 127 also released photocards for each member, and the K-Pop fandom can't keep their feelings in control. Along with previously unreleased images, the photocards also contain sweet messages from each member of the group for the fans. September 17 appears to be the day that keeps on giving for NCTzens, especially for those who consider Jaehyun their bias.

Fans adore Jaehyun's photocards and written note

NCT 127's Sticker marks their return with a full album in one year and six months, following the release of their second full album NCT #127 Neo Zone. The album crossed over 2.1 million in sales within 24 hours of its release.

Along with the album, fans also got one of the most coveted items in the K-Pop community, photocards. Even though they cost very little to make, the photocards are traded or sold by fans for hundreds of dollars. Jaehyun's recently released photocards have a similar awe-inspiring effect on NCTzens.

Jaehyun's cards also included an autograph and a sweet thank you note for his fans, in both English and Korean. Fans all over the world are touched by the idol's gesture.

The album also came with notes from each member of NCT 127, penning down their gratitude for everyone involved with the album. The notes, written in Korean, have been translated by some helpful fans for everyone to read.

Jaehyun thanks everyone associated with the album 'Sticker' in this sweet note. (Image via Twitter/@jaehyunpetals)

Jaehyun's acknowledgement letter, when translated, reads:

“First of all, thanks to everyone who has worked hard until this album came out. As the time goes after the debut, I think I will never be able to achieve many things just by myself. I am always grateful that the support of each and every one of you gives me more strength than I thought, grow with good opportunities, and shows good music and various aspects. I will continue to try to give good energy to many people. NCTzen, I love you ♡.”

The photocards of the rest of the members were no less stunning, with all members revealing their casual, goofy side to the fans.

Along with the photocards, the album merch also had the members pick their favorite songs from Sticker. While six of the members picked Lemonade, Jaehyun and Doyoung picked Magic Carpet Ride. Taeil's choice was The Rainy Night.

☁️ @zeusperior 6 members picked Lemonade for the track they loved to be another title track, Jaehyun and Doyoung picked Magic Carpet Ride and Taeil went for The Rainy Night #NCT127_Sticker 6 members picked Lemonade for the track they loved to be another title track, Jaehyun and Doyoung picked Magic Carpet Ride and Taeil went for The Rainy Night #NCT127_Sticker https://t.co/VAWMCl5DSy

This appears to be a great time to be an NCT 127 fan, with the band having a lot left in store for NCTzens.

