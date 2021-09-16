NCT 127 release 'STICKER' MV teaser and become double million sellers with 2.1M sales

NCT 127 dropped an incredible retro-themed music video teaser for their upcoming comeback title track, STICKER, on September 16 KST. The highly-awaited album is only a day away and it has already surpassed 2 million sales.

Cowboy-style outfits, vintage Hollywood-styled theaters, synchronized choreography and more await NCTzens in the latest comeback scheduled to release on September 17, at 1.00 pm KST.

NCT 127 transform into cowboys for comeback 'STICKER'

The Kick It stars, NCT 127, are releasing their third full album, STICKER, and it is one of the most highly-anticipated comebacks of 2021. The full group comeback was revealed earlier in June this year, when the SM Congress 2021 was released on YouTube.

The group released a music video teaser for their title track, STICKER, and it has a Wild-West-meets-NCT vibe. It has a signature flute tone and is a hip-hop dance track.

In the teaser, Mark spins guns in his hand, Yuta has a glowing rope, Taeil wears a white cowboy jacket, while Jaehyun and Taeyong wear flaming hot, hotwheel-esque Cowboy outfits.

Check out the STICKER music video teaser video:

Here's how fans are reacting to the MV teaser:

NCT 127's 'STICKER' surpasses 2 million mark, breaking their previous record

In a not-so-surprising moment, SM Entertainment announced NCT 127's third full album, STICKER, surpassing 2.1 million pre-order sales. This is a direct 300% increase than the group's last album, NCT #127 Neo Zone, released in 2020.

According to Newsen, STICKER recorded crossing 1.3 million pre-orders on its first day. It surpassed 2.12 million copies on the second day, September 15. This achievement offers them the title of "Double Million Sellers", showcasing the incredible global fan power the group holds.

NCT 127's STICKER consists of 11 tracks and has members Taeyong and Mark's participation in the lyrics of the title track, STICKER. Other songs in the album are Lemonade, Breakfast, Focus, The Rainy Night, Far, Bring the Noize, Magic Carpet Ride, Road Trip and Dreamer.

Taking things global, the group will premiere their performance for STICKER on The Late Late Show with James Corden on September 16, at 12.37 am ET.

