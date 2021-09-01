Fans trend 'NCT 2021' as four subunits' release schedules go viral

With NCT 2021 taking over Twitter, it's apparent that the year is going to be a busy month for all NCTzens. A fanbase account posted a table with all artists' releases under SM Entertainment with a To Be Announced section.

The TBA section has caught the NCT fandom off guard, who are currently celebrating sub-unit NCT 127's third album. The section states that all the sub-units - WayV, NCT U, NCT 127 along with NCT 2021 and Lucas and Hendery's Jalapeño - might be announced. (Jalapeño's release has been postponed.)

The fandom has taken over Twitter to express their excitement with the shower of content they will receive in 2021.

Fans express excitement over NCT's 2021 release schedules

On September 1, Twitter user @SMTownEngSub uploaded an entire table of SM Entertainment's 2021 releases, featuring all the artists (EXO, Key, SHINee, Taeyeon and more).

It notes all past releases until September 1 and adds future release dates for other artists that have already been announced. With multiple sub-units and 23 men, NCT is known for releasing content round-the-clock throughout the year. So, while this doesn't come as a surprise, fans are still both excited and worried, especially for the artists' health.

However, fans have noticed multiple releases pertaining to the overall NCT group and have been going berserk ever since.

According to the image, WayV and NCT U will be making a comeback. NCT 127 will be releasing a repackaged album while there will be some release for NCT 2021. Fans also believe that NCT U will showcase new unit members, whereas NCT 2021 will also see a new combination of sub-units.

While some fans wonder how SM Entertainment will fit almost four releases within a span of just three months, others are having fun sharing memes in relation to their situation.

Check out the NCTzens' varied reactions below:

127 cb+repackage

Wayv cb+hencas unit

Nct u cb

Nct 2021

Nct 2021,wayv cb Realized

Nct127 repackage there's no

Meanwhile, NCT 127 is gearing up for the release of their third full album, STICKER. They crossed 1.3 million preorder sales in just one day, according to a K-media outlet, marking another incredible milestone for the group. STICKER is slated to be released on September 17, at 1.00 pm KST.

WayV announced their second sub-unit featuring Ten and Yangyang. They released their first single, titled Low Low, today, on September 1.

With great content already lined up in NCity, it looks like fans and idols alike are going to be extremely busy till the end of the year.

