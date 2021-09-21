Top 5 K-pop idols with INFJ personality

Knowing K-pop idols' MBTI personality started as a trend a few years ago, and it continues to trend even now. Despite constantly changing, MBTI personalities offer a deeper insight into the idol - something that fans love.

The Myers-Briggs personality test includes 16 different personalities and classifies individuals based on their responses into one that suits them the most.

Which K-pop idols have INFJ personality type?

The INFJ personality types are often called 'Advocates', as they "tend to approach life with deep thoughtfulness and imagination," as per the 16personalities website.

Introvert, Intuitive, Feeling and Judging are the four keywords that make up INFJ, and interestingly, many K-pop idols fall into it. Let's take a look.

5) Heeseung - ENHYPEN

One of the many innovative 4th gen boy groups, ENHYPEN's Heeseung has long since been adored by I-Land fans. People with this personality are almost like a walking-talking perfectionist - maybe that explains why Heeseung loves giving everything his all.

4) Kai - EXO

This might be a surprise to many, but yes, the iconic K-pop song 'Mmmh' singer is actually an INFJ. The King of K-pop, Kai, is introverted, likes to use his brain a lot and of course, a whole lot creative!

3) Cha Eun Woo - ASTRO

The True Beauty star, who cried at the thought of wanting to get married, Cha Eun Woo, perfectly fits the INFJ bill. People with this personality trait have a strong sense of compassion and are sensitive towards what others feel, something we all watched the K-pop star Eun Woo showcase in the Master In The House variety show.

2) Chaeryeong - ITZY

maria @ryusitzy chaeryeong really is a picture-perfect infj lmaoo chaeryeong really is a picture-perfect infj lmaoo https://t.co/oOnoBqfGpp

The main dancer of JYP's girl group ITZY, Chaeryeong is also an INFJ. Previously, she was an ESFJ, but she later shared on Bubble that her personality has now changed. In a chaotic group of five members, Chaeryeong is the calm one among all, which really showcases how she's definitely an INFJ.

1) Mark - NCT

五香粉 @Wu_xian_fen #JISUNG 🍉I saw that “INFJ” person were Jungwoo, Mark, Jisung, and Ten. It is 20% in NCT. But in the world, the rate is less than 1%... #MARK 🍉I saw that “INFJ” person were Jungwoo, Mark, Jisung, and Ten. It is 20% in NCT. But in the world, the rate is less than 1%... #MARK #JISUNG https://t.co/ojYN5sNUvL

Probably one of the most famous INFJs, Lee Mark from NCT is a perfect example of personality. His peak INFJ moment was him realizing he was shocked to find out he was an introvert. Another quality of INFJs is that they're a paradox - they're both logical but they also take some decisions from their hearts.

Other K-pop idols also with an INFJ personality are NCT's Ten, Winwin, Jisung and Jungwoo, MAMAMOO's Solar, STAYC's J, Weeekly's Soojin, SEVENTEEN's THE8, Wonwoo and Woozi, GOT7's JAY B and SNSD's Taeyeon.

Edited by R. Elahi