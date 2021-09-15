ITZY to appear on Jessi's Show!terview for Crazy In Love comeback promotions

Talented girl group ITZY will appear in one of the upcoming episodes of Jessi's famous show, Jessi's Showterview. The interview-cum-talk-show is one of the most anticipated shows for K-pop stans as it's filled with bold, witty questions and remarks.

ITZY is making a comeback with their 1st full-length album, 'CRAZY IN LOVE,' on September 24, 2021. This comes a mere six months after their last comeback, 'Guess Who,' their fourth EP. JYP Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to promote the girls' upcoming comeback as it has booked ITZY for one of the most happening talk shows in South Korea currently.

ITZY are the newest guests on Jessi's Showterview

The Mafia In The Morning singers, Yeji, Lisa, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, are now going to show off their charms on Jessi's Showterview.

K-pop star Jessi posted a photo with ITZY on her Instagram story, tagging the group's and her show's official accounts on September 15, 2021. All the members look like they're having a blast, especially Yuna and Ryujin. While Lia, Yeji, and Chaeryeong pose naturally, Ryujin seems to only have eyes for her sunbaenim Jessi, and either Yuna has Jessi on her back or vice versa.

In all, Showterview revealed their latest guests and the chaos that'll ensue in the episode with a similarly chaotic photo!

ً @shinsuave omg itzy and jessi???? this is gonna be SO LOUD omg itzy and jessi???? this is gonna be SO LOUD https://t.co/LGgFXU33Os

ITZY is gearing up for their first full album release, 'Crazy in Love,' and a concept that is wholly different than the fierce, sensuous ones fans saw in their previous release. The teasers and photobook previews released are full of colors and have eccentric, funky, Gen-Z vibes.

MIDZYs, ITZY's fandom, can't wait for the group to feature on Showterview as they're sure there will be plenty of iconic moments fed to them.

On the other hand, Jessi's Showterview started in June 2020 and quickly became one of the top talk shows in South Korea. The What Type of X singer, rapper has always been vocal about everything K-pop and South Korean consider taboo - sex talks, smoking, tattoos, revealing clothes, abuses, and more.

Also Read

Jessi's Showterview is unlike any other Korean show with her bold outlook towards everything, which makes it highly entertaining.

With ITZY joining Jessi, it'll be interesting to see what kind of fun or chaos unleashes in the episode!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar