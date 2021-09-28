ITZY’s Ryujin and NCT’s Haechan embroiled in a dating controversy again, this time, over their ramen cooking style

ITZY's Ryujin and NCT's Haechan are yet again embroiled in a dating controversy. The star is reportedly speculated to be dating fans online. The speculation started after the broadcast of NCT 127's ongoing web reality Stick Together.

In the show's latest episode, Haechan was seen cooking ramen for himself and fellow member Taeil. He added eggs as a topping, and the way he did it and his description of his process caught the attention of fans. He mixed the eggs in a bowl and said,

"You mix the eggs... just this much. And then, what happens is an egg flower blooms. An egg flower has bloomed."

Why did Haechan's style of cooking ramen gain attention?

While using eggs as a topping on ramen is very common, the way NCT's Haechan described it was uncommon. Yet fans have seen the same description used once before. That was by none other than ITZY member Ryujin.

She described her process on Bubble and explained,

"Two eggs for ramyun noodles...

One is too little.....

After you mix the egg water, you pour it right on top of the boiling noodles.

Then an egg flower blooms like hwararak.

This led to individuals online comparing their descriptions and actions. They believed that the narrative was uncommon, and the only way the two would say the same things would be if they had made ramen together or shared the recipe. That would mean that the two conversed in a personal capacity.

In addition to the previous rumors of the two dating, this resulted in netizens confirming that the two idols did indeed date.

Fans react to speculation online about NCT Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin

The comments online have gained the attention of fans globally, where musicians dating is not frowned upon. So a majority of them said that they would rather concentrate on the music that both NCT and ITZY have lined up for release.

A screenshot of reaction by global fans about Haechan and Ryujin’s dating scandal (Image via allkpop)

A few also claimed that they did not care if the two dated as it was their personal choice. However, the most commonly asked question was how individuals online could make a wild guess based on cooking ramen. This seemed to remind fans of the incident where TREASYRE's Jihoon was involved in a dating scandal with WEEKLY star Soojin.

K-Pop idols Jihoon and Soojin had both suggested fans listen to the same song, resulting in widespread gossip about the two.

What controversy were NCT's Haechan and ITZY's Ryujin involved in before?

When NCT's Haechan appeared on Vlive, he had shown the pages he was following on his iPad. This included the ITZY idol as well. The rumor gained traction when hawk-eyed citizens compared the two stars' social networking sites' posts, among other things.

