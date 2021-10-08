TWICE to reportedly hold their first offline concert, possible dates and venue revealed 

JYP’s popular girl group, TWICE, is reportedly gearing up for their first offline concert in December this year, stated K-media outlet joynews24.

In TWICE’s latest single release The Feels, the group teased another full album release and vaguely hinted at an upcoming tour. It did not reveal whether it would be an online or an offline concert, but as per some sources, it is definitely offline.

Is TWICE holding an offline concert in 2021?

For ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom), The Feels ended on an exciting note, displaying a poster on the wall. The poster has the TWICE members' silhouette on the neon-lighted stage. Along with the members in their prom dress, the poster displayed their upcoming schedule.

The poster only says “4th Tour is coming,” raising curiosity and expectations. As per joynews24 reports on October 7 KST, the group is reportedly preparing for a full-fledged offline concert.

TWICE 'The Feels' screenshot (Image via Youtube/@JYP Entertainment)

Considering JYP Entertainment left the schedule vague, presumably on purpose, the news might just be true.

The nine-member group will reportedly hold a three-day concert on December 24, 25 and 26, 2021 at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, aka Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The KSPO Dome has a capacity of 15,000 people.

Fans should also factor in that TWICE will be releasing their 3rd full album in November before the concert as revealed in the poster of the music video. With that addition, it would mean that fans will get to see brand-new performances of their favorite group live on stage.

However, the report states there may be changes in the schedule depending on the pandemic and regulations. But the priority for the group lies in meeting their fans through offline concerts.

Fans have certainly been ecstatic since The Feels video teased a concert. Check out some of their reactions below:

twicetober 💌 @illicitaegi mom : who sold our car ?me at the twice concerts : mom : who sold our car ?me at the twice concerts : https://t.co/RWaOgXStoj

pau⁷ @btsxtwc bts & twice will be the first kgroups to do offline concert, right? You can really see the power they hold. bts & twice will be the first kgroups to do offline concert, right? You can really see the power they hold.

ًava 💚 @nayeonsscy me after the news of twice's concert tour:but also me when i realized they would probably won't go to the philippines plus even if they would, i still can't go bcs i'm broke and bcs of covid: me after the news of twice's concert tour:but also me when i realized they would probably won't go to the philippines plus even if they would, i still can't go bcs i'm broke and bcs of covid: https://t.co/d6D9nYwuZE

large coca cola @DamiYuh twice concert is coming and im broke so wish me luck guys twice concert is coming and im broke so wish me luck guys https://t.co/LQ6fgXpRGU

марина🧃 @ilovekakashi69 waittt i think if i study abroad i can go to twice concert in december ❤️ waittt i think if i study abroad i can go to twice concert in december ❤️

⎗ @myouicorp Me trying to convince my mom to let me travel to a twice concert when it turns out they’re not coming to my state Me trying to convince my mom to let me travel to a twice concert when it turns out they’re not coming to my state https://t.co/vclvjNuo6s

‏ً @taesanas twice finally gonna perform with onces in front of them after 2 years 😭 i’m sorry to whoever posts their tickets here on twt i’ll track you down and find ur address twice finally gonna perform with onces in front of them after 2 years 😭 i’m sorry to whoever posts their tickets here on twt i’ll track you down and find ur address

live from jeonghyo yacht @jeehkies twice tour coming up what's a song u want so bad on the setlist and it has to be one they havent performed in CONCERTS twice tour coming up what's a song u want so bad on the setlist and it has to be one they havent performed in CONCERTS

If TWICE successfully holds an offline concert, it will be a significant step and the first large-scale performance in South Korea since the pandemic outbreak.

With BTS announcing their offline concert in LA and now with the possibility of TWICE performing in Seoul, it seems that the music industry is taking gradual steps to normalcy.

Another announcement in The Feels poster is the group’s six-month debut anniversary in October. The celebrations will be on for the ONCEs throughout an entire week. Fans can expect loads of content in the form of videos, photos and messages from the group.

Edited by Prem Deshpande