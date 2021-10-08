TWICE to reportedly hold their first offline concert, possible dates and venue revealed 

JYP’s popular girl group, TWICE, is reportedly gearing up for their first offline concert in December this year, stated K-media outlet joynews24.
In TWICE’s latest single release The Feels, the group teased another full album release and vaguely hinted at an upcoming tour. It did not reveal whether it would be an online or an offline concert, but as per some sources, it is definitely offline.
Is TWICE holding an offline concert in 2021?
For ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom), The Feels ended on an exciting note, displaying a poster on the wall. The poster has the TWICE members' silhouette on the neon-lighted stage. Along with the members in their prom dress, the poster displayed their upcoming schedule.
The poster only says “4th Tour is coming,” raising curiosity and expectations. As per joynews24 reports on October 7 KST, the group is reportedly preparing for a full-fledged offline concert.
Considering JYP Entertainment left the schedule vague, presumably on purpose, the news might just be true.
The nine-member group will reportedly hold a three-day concert on December 24, 25 and 26, 2021 at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, aka Olympic Gymnastics Arena. The KSPO Dome has a capacity of 15,000 people.
Fans should also factor in that TWICE will be releasing their 3rd full album in November before the concert as revealed in the poster of the music video. With that addition, it would mean that fans will get to see brand-new performances of their favorite group live on stage.
However, the report states there may be changes in the schedule depending on the pandemic and regulations. But the priority for the group lies in meeting their fans through offline concerts.
Fans have certainly been ecstatic since The Feels video teased a concert. Check out some of their reactions below:
If TWICE successfully holds an offline concert, it will be a significant step and the first large-scale performance in South Korea since the pandemic outbreak.
With BTS announcing their offline concert in LA and now with the possibility of TWICE performing in Seoul, it seems that the music industry is taking gradual steps to normalcy.
Another announcement in The Feels poster is the group’s six-month debut anniversary in October. The celebrations will be on for the ONCEs throughout an entire week. Fans can expect loads of content in the form of videos, photos and messages from the group.